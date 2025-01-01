Kobiton Execute Test Buildkite Plugin
A Buildkite Plugin to (synchronously) execute an automated test script on Kobiton service.
Example
Add the following to your
pipeline.yml:
steps:
- label: "Kobiton Execute Test"
plugins:
- kobiton/kobiton-execute-test#v1.0.0:
kobi-username: 'your kobiton username'
kobi-api-key: "your kobiton api key"
executor-url: 'https://executor-demo.kobiton.com'
executor-username: 'your kobiton executor server username'
executor-password: "your kobiton executor server password"
git-repo-url: 'https://github.com/Nhattd97/azure-devops-sample-java-prod.git'
git-repo-branch: 'master'
git-repo-ssh-key: ''
app-id: 'kobiton-store:91041'
root-directory: "/"
command: 'mvn test'
device-name: 'Galaxy S10'
device-platform-version: '10'
use-custom-device: 'false'
device-platform: 'android'
wait-for-execution: 'true'
log-type: 'combined'
Configuration
kobiton-username (Required, string)
Kobiton Username to upload to Kobiton, for example
"kobitonadmin".
kobi-api-key (Required, string)
API key to access Kobiton API, for example
"2c8n41e4-b30d-4f19-ba63-6596016c9e58".
executor-url (Required, string)
Kobiton Automation Test Executor URL, please contact our Support Team to get this.
executor-username (Required, string)
The Username for Kobiton Automation Test Executor, please contact our Support Team to get this.
executor-password (Required, string)
The Password Kobiton Automation Test Executor, please contact our Support Team to get this.
git-repo-url (Required, string)
Link to your Git repository.
git-repo-branch (Required, string)
The branch of your Git repository you want to execute automation test with.
git-repo-ssh-key (Optional, string)
This is required if your Git Repository is private.
kobiton-app-id (Optional, string)
The App ID or App URL to use in your test script, for example
"kobiton-store:91041".
root-directory (Required, string)
Input the root directory of your Git repository, for example
"\".
command (Required, string)
Command lines to install dependencies and execute your automation test script. These commands will run from the root directory of your Git repository. For example
"mvn test".
use-custom-device (Optional, boolean)
Check if you want to execute one or some test cases with a specific Kobiton Cloud Device. If you already set your device information in your test script, leave this field
false.
device-name (Optional, string)
This value will be consumed by the
KOBITON_DEVICE_NAME environment variable in your test script.
device-platform (Optional, string)
This value will be consumed by the
KOBITON_DEVICE_PLATFORM_NAME environment variable in your test script.
device-platform-version (Optional, string)
This value will be consumed by the
KOBITON_SESSION_PLATFORM_VERSION environment variable in your test script.
wait-for-execution (Optional, boolean)
Check if your want the release pipeline to wait until your automation testing is completed or failed, then print out the console log and test result.
log-type (Optional, string)
Your desired log type to be showed. Choose
"combined" to show logs in chronological order, or Separated for single type of log (
"ouput" or
"error").
Developing
To run the tests:
docker-compose run --rm tests
To validate the
plugin.yml:
docker-compose run --rm lint
To build binary apps, use the script
scripts/build-atifacts.sh.
Release
When have a new version:
- Execute build scripts to generate binary apps.
- Create a new tag
- Create a new release with that tag and Upload binary apps to the release
Contributing
- Fork the repo
- Make the changes
- Run the tests
- Commit and push your changes
- Send a pull request