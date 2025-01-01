kanikoctl-buildkite-plugin
Build images using GoogleContainerTools/kaniko running in a separate container.
See keithduncan/kaniko-socat for
a Docker image with the kaniko binaries and
socat installed.
See keithduncan/buildkite-on-demand for an example of how to use this.
Plugin Parameters
- verbosity: Optional, one of: panic, fatal, error, warn, info, debug
- context_path:
a path relative to the
BUILDKITE_BUILD_CHECKOUT_PATHfor the image context
- dockerfile: Optional, a path relative to the
context_pathdirectory for the
Dockerfile, defaults to
Dockerfile.
- build_args:
Optional, a list of strings e.g. ‘COMMIT=01234sha’ for
DockerfileARG instructions
- destination:
Optional, Docker image registry to push to the built image to. If absent the
image is built but not pushed. If no
tagsare specified the
latesttag is used by default.
- tags: Optional, list of strings, if
destinationis given the image is pushed to these registry tags e.g.
tags: ['0.1.1', '0.1', '0']. Tags also supports a ref syntax:
tags: { Ref: version }where
versionis looked up using
buildkite-agent meta-data get versionand the string is split on comma to generate a list of tags.
Example
agents:
queue: your-on-demand-queue
steps:
- label: ":docker: :kangaroo:"
plugins:
- "keithduncan/kanikoctl#261d24e5f25e01ba0ee8f2b406c5ff7c260d2cc5":
destination: keithduncan/hello-world
agents:
task-definition: kaniko
task-role: DockerHubPublish