kanikoctl-buildkite-plugin

Build images using GoogleContainerTools/kaniko running in a separate container.

See keithduncan/kaniko-socat for a Docker image with the kaniko binaries and socat installed.

See keithduncan/buildkite-on-demand for an example of how to use this.

Plugin Parameters

  • verbosity: Optional, one of: panic, fatal, error, warn, info, debug
  • context_path: a path relative to the BUILDKITE_BUILD_CHECKOUT_PATH for the image context
  • dockerfile: Optional, a path relative to the context_path directory for the Dockerfile, defaults to Dockerfile.
  • build_args: Optional, a list of strings e.g. ‘COMMIT=01234sha’ for Dockerfile ARG instructions
  • destination: Optional, Docker image registry to push to the built image to. If absent the image is built but not pushed. If no tags are specified the latest tag is used by default.
  • tags: Optional, list of strings, if destination is given the image is pushed to these registry tags e.g. tags: ['0.1.1', '0.1', '0']. Tags also supports a ref syntax: tags: { Ref: version } where version is looked up using buildkite-agent meta-data get version and the string is split on comma to generate a list of tags.

Example

agents:
  queue: your-on-demand-queue

steps:
  - label: ":docker: :kangaroo:"
    plugins:
      - "keithduncan/kanikoctl#261d24e5f25e01ba0ee8f2b406c5ff7c260d2cc5":
          destination: keithduncan/hello-world
    agents:
      task-definition: kaniko
      task-role: DockerHubPublish

Recommended plugins

Docker Compose

Run any CI step in isolated Docker containers using Docker Compose.

Official

Docker

Runs your build steps in Docker containers or other docker commands.

Official

Docker ECR Cache

Cache Docker images in Amazon ECR.

seek-oss seek-oss

