julia-coverage-buildkite-plugin
This plugin provides a convenient way to submit coverage reports to Codecov using CoverageTools.jl and the Codecov CLI.
Example
steps:
- label: ":julia: Run tests and submit coverage"
plugins:
- JuliaCI/julia#v1:
version: "1.6"
- JuliaCI/julia-test#v1: ~
- JuliaCI/julia-coverage#v1: ~
Note that Codecov does not support tokenless submission from Buildkite, so you
will need to specify your
CODECOV_TOKEN, e.g., by using the
cryptic buildkite
plugin.
Options
dirs: A list of directories to process coverage for. Defaults to
src.