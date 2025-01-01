  1. Resources
This plugin provides a convenient way to download and install Julia for use in other plugins or commands.

Example

steps:
  - label: ":julia: Run tests on 1.6"
    plugins:
      - JuliaCI/julia#v1:
          version: 1.6
      - JuliaCI/julia-test#v1:

Options

  • version: A version to download and use, examples are 1, 1.6, 1.5.3, 1.7-nightly.
  • isolated_depot: a boolean which defaults to true, automatically configuring Julia to use a pipeline-specific depot. If false, the default depot (usually $HOME/.julia) is used.
  • persist_depot_dirs: a string of comma-separated directories to persist from pipeline run to pipeline run within the isolated depot. Cannot be set if isolated_depot is false. Defaults to "packages,artifacts,compiled,logs,datadeps,scratchspaces".

Advanced Options

  • arch: a string specifying the architecture to download Julia for. Defaults to uname -m.
  • cache_dir: a string specifying a location for maintaining a cache of Julia installations, depots, etc. Defaults to ${HOME}/.cache/julia-buildkite-plugin. Persist this directory on your agents to speed up subsequent builds.
  • compiled_size_limit: a string specifying the maximum size of the compilation cache, in bytes. Defaults to 1073741824 bytes, i.e. 1 GiB.
  • artifacts_size_limit: a string specifying the maximum size of the artifacts store, in bytes. Defaults to 10737418240 bytes, i.e. 10 GiB.
  • depot_size_limit: a string specifying the maximum size of the entire depot, in bytes. Defaults to 10 GiB over the previous two limits, i.e., 21 GiB.
  • pipeline_age_limit: a string specifying a period in seconds after which a depot will be considered stale and removed. Defaults to 2592000 seconds, i.e. 30 days.
  • debug_plugin: a boolean, which defaults to false, severely increasing the verbosity of the plugin for debugging purposes.
  • python: a string specifying the path to a Python 3 distribution. The plugin will try to autodetect the location of a Python 3 installation by default.
  • update_registry: a boolean, which defaults to true, indicating whether to update the package registry.

Recommended plugins

Dhall

Step up Dhall on Buildkite.

jcouyang jcouyang

Julia Test

Instantiates and tests a Julia project.

juliaci juliaci

Dhall Secret

Step up Dhall Secret on Buildkite.

jcouyang jcouyang

