julia-buildkite-plugin
This plugin provides a convenient way to download and install Julia for use in other plugins or commands.
Example
steps:
- label: ":julia: Run tests on 1.6"
plugins:
- JuliaCI/julia#v1:
version: 1.6
- JuliaCI/julia-test#v1:
Options
version: A version to download and use, examples are
1,
1.6,
1.5.3,
1.7-nightly.
isolated_depot: a boolean which defaults to
true, automatically configuring Julia to use a pipeline-specific depot. If
false, the default depot (usually
$HOME/.julia) is used.
persist_depot_dirs: a string of comma-separated directories to persist from pipeline run to pipeline run within the isolated depot. Cannot be set if
isolated_depotis
false. Defaults to
"packages,artifacts,compiled,logs,datadeps,scratchspaces".
Advanced Options
arch: a string specifying the architecture to download Julia for. Defaults to
uname -m.
cache_dir: a string specifying a location for maintaining a cache of Julia installations, depots, etc. Defaults to
${HOME}/.cache/julia-buildkite-plugin. Persist this directory on your agents to speed up subsequent builds.
compiled_size_limit: a string specifying the maximum size of the compilation cache, in bytes. Defaults to
1073741824bytes, i.e. 1 GiB.
artifacts_size_limit: a string specifying the maximum size of the artifacts store, in bytes. Defaults to
10737418240bytes, i.e. 10 GiB.
depot_size_limit: a string specifying the maximum size of the entire depot, in bytes. Defaults to 10 GiB over the previous two limits, i.e., 21 GiB.
pipeline_age_limit: a string specifying a period in seconds after which a depot will be considered stale and removed. Defaults to
2592000seconds, i.e. 30 days.
debug_plugin: a boolean, which defaults to
false, severely increasing the verbosity of the plugin for debugging purposes.
python: a string specifying the path to a Python 3 distribution. The plugin will try to autodetect the location of a Python 3 installation by default.
update_registry: a boolean, which defaults to
true, indicating whether to update the package registry.