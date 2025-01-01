external-buildkite Buildkite Plugin
Download Buildkite configuration files from an external repository.
Example
To use this plugin, add the following YAML snippets to your
pipeline.yml file:
steps:
- plugins:
- JuliaCI/external-buildkite#v1.0:
version: './buildkite.version'
repo_url: 'https://github.com/JuliaCI/julia-buildkite.git'
folder: '.buildkite'
Note that
version can be a gitsha, a gitref (e.g.
master), or the path to a file that contains within it a gitsha or gitref.
If you opt to use a file for
version, you must specify its path starting with
./ or
/ to disambiguate it from an arbitrary gitref.