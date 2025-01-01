Sentry Release Buildkite Plugin
A Buildkite plugin for creating a release in Sentry
Options
These are all the options available to configure this plugin’s behaviour.
Required
org (string)
The Sentry organisation.
project (string)
The Sentry project.
Optional
auth_token_env (string)
The name of an environment variable holding the Sentry auth token. Will fall back to
SENTRY_AUTH_TOKEN.
environment (string)
The environment of the release.
Default:
production
source-map-url-prefix (string)
The URL prefix to apply when uploading source maps.
Default:
""
source-maps-artifact (string)
The name or pattern of a Buildkite artifact to download and use as source maps for the release.
Default:
""
Examples
Create a release in Sentry:
steps:
- label: ":sentry: Create release in Sentry"
plugins:
- jradtilbrook/sentry-release#v1.0:
org: atlantica
project: website
📜 License
The package is available as open source under the terms of the MIT License.