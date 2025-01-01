  1. Resources
Sentry Release Buildkite Plugin

A Buildkite plugin for creating a release in Sentry

Options

These are all the options available to configure this plugin’s behaviour.

Required

org (string)

The Sentry organisation.

project (string)

The Sentry project.

Optional

auth_token_env (string)

The name of an environment variable holding the Sentry auth token. Will fall back to SENTRY_AUTH_TOKEN.

environment (string)

The environment of the release.
Default: production

source-map-url-prefix (string)

The URL prefix to apply when uploading source maps. Default: ""

source-maps-artifact (string)

The name or pattern of a Buildkite artifact to download and use as source maps for the release.
Default: ""

Examples

Create a release in Sentry:

steps:
  - label: ":sentry: Create release in Sentry"
    plugins:
      - jradtilbrook/sentry-release#v1.0:
          org: atlantica
          project: website

📜 License

The package is available as open source under the terms of the MIT License.

