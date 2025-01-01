Pre-Hook Commands Buildkite Plugin
This Plugin runs a set of commands as bash script as a pre-hook. This is useful when you use docker-compose on steps to set env’s with a pre-hook.
current version v1.2.0
Usage:
steps:
- plugins:
- jquick/pre-hook#v1.2.0:
commands:
- export MY_ENV=1234
- |-
if [[ -z $ENV ]]; than
export MY_NEW_ENV=456
fi
steps:
- plugins:
- jquick/pre-hook#v1.2.0:
command: "export MY_ENV=345"
steps:
- plugins:
- jquick/pre-hook#v1.2.0:
script: .buildkite/scripts/set_env
Configuration
command
A string to be ran during the prehook.
commands
An array of strings to be ran during the prehook.
script
A string of script to be ran. It defaults to use BUILDKITE_BUILD_CHECKOUT_PATH as the path prefix:
${BUILDKITE_BUILD_CHECKOUT_PATH}/<my_script_string>
If the path starts with a ”/” the checkout path will be omitted.
License
MIT