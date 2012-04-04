  1. Resources
Sauce Connect Buildkite Plugin Build Status

A Buildkite plugin that opens a sauce-connect tunnel.

It contains a pre-command hook, pre-exit hook, and tests using plugin-tester.

Example

It looks like this on success:

sauce-connect success And like this on a connection failure: sauce-connect failure

Usage

steps:
  - command: 'yarn && yarn saucelabs-based-tests'
    plugins:
      - joscha/sauce-connect#v3.2.3: ~

Configuration

tunnel-identifier (optional)

The tunnel identifier to use, by default it will use the Buildkite Job ID (BUILDKITE_JOB_ID)

steps:
  - command: 'yarn && yarn saucelabs-based-tests'
    plugins:
      - joscha/sauce-connect#v3.2.3:
          tunnel-identifier: "my-custom-tunnel-id"

sauce-connect-version (optional)

The Sauce Connect version to use, available versions, see here.

steps:
  - command: 'yarn && yarn saucelabs-based-tests'
    plugins:
      - joscha/sauce-connect#v3.2.3:
          sauce-connect-version: "4.4.12"

force-upload-logs (optional)

Whether to force log upload or not. In the error case logs are automatically uploaded, this flag allows you to upload logs also in the success case.

steps:
  - command: 'yarn && yarn saucelabs-based-tests'
    plugins:
      - joscha/sauce-connect#v3.2.3:
          force-upload-logs: true

Tests

To run the tests, run .ci/test.sh

Lint

  • Plugin: .ci/lint-plugin.sh
  • Shell files .ci/lint-shell.sh

License

MIT (see LICENSE)

