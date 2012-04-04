Sauce Connect Buildkite Plugin
A Buildkite plugin that opens a sauce-connect tunnel.
It contains a pre-command hook, pre-exit hook, and tests using plugin-tester.
Example
It looks like this on success:And like this on a connection failure:
Usage
steps:
- command: 'yarn && yarn saucelabs-based-tests'
plugins:
- joscha/sauce-connect#v3.2.3: ~
Configuration
tunnel-identifier (optional)
The tunnel identifier to use, by default it will use the Buildkite Job ID (
BUILDKITE_JOB_ID)
steps:
- command: 'yarn && yarn saucelabs-based-tests'
plugins:
- joscha/sauce-connect#v3.2.3:
tunnel-identifier: "my-custom-tunnel-id"
sauce-connect-version (optional)
The Sauce Connect version to use, available versions, see here.
steps:
- command: 'yarn && yarn saucelabs-based-tests'
plugins:
- joscha/sauce-connect#v3.2.3:
sauce-connect-version: "4.4.12"
force-upload-logs (optional)
Whether to force log upload or not. In the error case logs are automatically uploaded, this flag allows you to upload logs also in the success case.
steps:
- command: 'yarn && yarn saucelabs-based-tests'
plugins:
- joscha/sauce-connect#v3.2.3:
force-upload-logs: true
Tests
To run the tests, run
.ci/test.sh
Lint
- Plugin:
.ci/lint-plugin.sh
- Shell files
.ci/lint-shell.sh
License
MIT (see LICENSE)