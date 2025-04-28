Docker Codecov Buildkite Plugin
An Buildkite plugin for running Codecov.
It contains a post-command hook, and tests using plugin-tester.
Example
steps:
- plugins:
- joscha/codecov#v4.0.2: ~
The shell option can be used to forward parameters to the codecov invocation.
steps:
- plugins:
- joscha/codecov#v4.0.2:
args:
- "-v"
- "-F my_flag"
In case you do not want to upload coverage results after a failed
command step:
steps:
- plugins:
- joscha/codecov#v4.0.2:
skip_on_fail: true
By default it will download the PGP key from https://keybase.io/codecovsecurity/pgp_keys.asc and use that to verify the downloaded binary, but you can override the URL via:
steps:
- plugins:
- joscha/codecov#v4.0.2:
pgp_public_key_url: https://url/to/pgp_keys.asc
Hint: Use
pgp_public_key_url: '' to use the bundled PGP key.
Here’s a complete example:
steps:
- plugins:
joscha/codecov#v4.0.2:
skip_on_fail: true
args:
- "--auto-load-params-from=Buildkite"
- "--verbose"
- "upload-process"
- "-F $$BUILDKITE_JOB_ID" # $$ if you have parallel steps (to get the runtime value) otherwise $
- "-r $BUILDKITE_ORGANIZATION_SLUG/$BUILDKITE_PIPELINE_NAME"
- "--git-service=$BUILDKITE_PIPELINE_PROVIDER"
docker_image: "public.ecr.aws/docker/library/buildpack-deps:noble-scm"
cli_version: v0.7.5
Tests
To run the tests of this plugin, run
docker compose run --rm tests
License
MIT (see LICENSE)