Docker Codecov Buildkite Plugin

An Buildkite plugin for running Codecov.

It contains a post-command hook, and tests using plugin-tester.

Example

steps:
  - plugins:
      - joscha/codecov#v4.0.2: ~

The shell option can be used to forward parameters to the codecov invocation.

steps:
  - plugins:
      - joscha/codecov#v4.0.2:
          args:
            - "-v"
            - "-F my_flag"

In case you do not want to upload coverage results after a failed command step:

steps:
  - plugins:
      - joscha/codecov#v4.0.2:
          skip_on_fail: true

By default it will download the PGP key from https://keybase.io/codecovsecurity/pgp_keys.asc and use that to verify the downloaded binary, but you can override the URL via:

steps:
  - plugins:
      - joscha/codecov#v4.0.2:
          pgp_public_key_url: https://url/to/pgp_keys.asc

Hint: Use pgp_public_key_url: '' to use the bundled PGP key.

Here’s a complete example:

steps:
  - plugins:
    joscha/codecov#v4.0.2:
      skip_on_fail: true
      args:
        - "--auto-load-params-from=Buildkite"
        - "--verbose"
        - "upload-process"
        - "-F $$BUILDKITE_JOB_ID" # $$ if you have parallel steps (to get the runtime value) otherwise $
        - "-r $BUILDKITE_ORGANIZATION_SLUG/$BUILDKITE_PIPELINE_NAME"
        - "--git-service=$BUILDKITE_PIPELINE_PROVIDER"
      docker_image: "public.ecr.aws/docker/library/buildpack-deps:noble-scm"
      cli_version: v0.7.5

Tests

To run the tests of this plugin, run

docker compose run --rm tests

License

MIT (see LICENSE)

