Markdown Lint Buildkite Plugin

Checks Markdown files and flags style issues.

Introduction

Have you ever updated your README or other important documentation, to discover later that it doesn’t render the way you expected?

Has your team codified its Markdown style guide for a project using .mdlrc?

Does Buildkite already perform checks on your repository?

This plugin is for you!

Development status Build status

This plugin was developed following Buildkite’s Writing Plugins guide. It will be useful on some projects at work but I wrote it in my own time and haven’t had a chance to try it at work yet. Perhaps check the pulse to see if it’s used.

Meta: This README is tested linted this plugin.

To run the tests locally:

./scripts/test

Getting started

Add the following to your pipeline.yml:

steps:
  - label: ":markdown: Markdown Lint"
    plugins:
      - johnsyweb/markdownlint#v1.0.0:
          pattern: '*.md'

Configuration

pattern (optional, string)

Default: *.md

The file name pattern, for example *.md or *.markdown. Supports any pattern supported by find -name.

version (optional, string)

Default: latest

Version of markdownlint image to use.

License license

markdownlint-buildkite-plugin uses MIT license. See LICENSE.txt for details.

Code of Conduct

We welcome contribution from everyone. Read more about it in CODE_OF_CONDUCT.md

Contributing PRs welcome

For bug fixes, documentation changes, and features:

  1. Fork it
  2. Create your feature branch (git switch -c my-new-feature)
  3. Commit your changes (git commit -am 'Add some feature')
  4. Run the tests (./scripts/test)
  5. Push to the branch (git push origin my-new-feature)
  6. Create a new Pull Request

For larger new features: Do everything as above, but first also make contact with the project maintainers to be sure your change fits with the project direction and you won’t be wasting effort going in the wrong direction.

The plugins listed on this webpage are provided for informational purposes only. They have not undergone any formal security review or assessment. While we strive to provide useful resources, we cannot guarantee the safety, reliability, or integrity of these plugins. Users are strongly advised to conduct their own security evaluations before downloading, installing, or using any plugin. By using these plugins, you acknowledge and accept any risks associated with their use. We disclaim any liability for any harm or damages arising from the use of the plugins listed.

