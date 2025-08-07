Jellyfish Buildkite Plugin
A Buildkite plugin that automatically sends deployment events to Jellyfish’s DevOps API after successful builds. This enables seamless integration between your Buildkite CI/CD pipelines and Jellyfish’s deployment tracking system.
Features
- 🚀 Automatically triggers on successful builds
- 📊 Sends structured deployment data to Jellyfish
- 🏷️ Supports custom labels and metadata
- ⚡ Uses efficient post-command hooks
- 🔒 Secure API token authentication
Usage
Add the plugin to your Buildkite pipeline’s
pipeline.yml:
steps:
- label: "Deploy to Production"
command: "./deploy.sh"
plugins:
- jellyfish#v1.0.0:
webhook-url: "https://webhooks.jellyfish.co/deployment"
api-token: "${JELLYFISH_API_TOKEN}"
name: "production-deployment"
labels:
- "environment:production"
- "service:api"
- "region:us-east-1"
Configuration
Required Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
webhook-url
|string
|The Jellyfish deployment webhook URL
api-token
|string
|Your Jellyfish API token for authentication
Optional Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Default
|Description
reference-id
|string
$BUILDKITE_BUILD_ID
|Unique identifier for this deployment
name
|string
$BUILDKITE_PIPELINE_SLUG
|Name of the deployment
repo-name
|string
$BUILDKITE_REPO
|Repository name (e.g., ‘org/repo’)
labels
|array
[]
|List of labels for categorizing the deployment
source-url
|string
$BUILDKITE_BUILD_URL
|URL to the source/build that triggered this deployment
Payload Structure
The plugin sends a JSON payload with the following structure:
{
"reference_id": "build-123",
"is_successful": true,
"name": "my-service-deployment",
"deployed_at": "2025-08-07T12:34:56Z",
"repo_name": "org/my-repo",
"commit_shas": ["abc123def456"], // pragma: allowlist secret
"labels": ["environment:production", "service:api"],
"source_url": "https://buildkite.com/org/pipeline/builds/123"
}
Environment Variables
The plugin automatically uses the following Buildkite environment variables as defaults:
BUILDKITE_BUILD_ID- For
reference_id
BUILDKITE_PIPELINE_SLUG- For deployment
name
BUILDKITE_REPO- For
repo_name
BUILDKITE_BUILD_URL- For
source_url
BUILDKITE_COMMIT- For
commit_shas
Security
- Store your Jellyfish API token as a secure environment variable
- The plugin only sends data on successful builds (non-zero exit codes are skipped)
- All data is sent over HTTPS to Jellyfish’s secure endpoints
Requirements
The plugin requires the following tools to be available on your Buildkite agents:
curl- For HTTP requests
jq- For JSON processing
Examples
Basic Usage
plugins:
- jellyfish#v1.0.0:
webhook-url: "https://webhooks.jellyfish.co/deployment"
api-token: "${JELLYFISH_API_TOKEN}"
Advanced Usage with Custom Labels
plugins:
- jellyfish#v1.0.0:
webhook-url: "https://webhooks.jellyfish.co/deployment"
api-token: "${JELLYFISH_API_TOKEN}"
name: "api-service-production"
reference-id: "deploy-${BUILDKITE_BUILD_NUMBER}"
labels:
- "environment:production"
- "service:api"
- "version:${BUILDKITE_TAG}"
- "region:us-east-1"
Multiple Environment Deployments
steps:
- label: "Deploy to Staging"
command: "./deploy.sh staging"
plugins:
- jellyfish#v1.0.0:
webhook-url: "https://webhooks.jellyfish.co/deployment"
api-token: "${JELLYFISH_API_TOKEN}"
name: "staging-deployment"
labels: ["environment:staging"]
- wait
- label: "Deploy to Production"
command: "./deploy.sh production"
plugins:
- jellyfish#v1.0.0:
webhook-url: "https://webhooks.jellyfish.co/deployment"
api-token: "${JELLYFISH_API_TOKEN}"
name: "production-deployment"
labels: ["environment:production"]
Testing
Quick Test
Run the test runner to verify the plugin works:
./test.sh
Test Options
./test.sh --quick # Quick local test only
./test.sh --full # Comprehensive test suite
./test.sh --payload # JSON payload validation
./test.sh --all # All tests (default)
This will simulate a Buildkite environment and test all functionality.
For detailed testing instructions, see tests/README.md.
Troubleshooting
Common Issues
- Plugin not triggering: Ensure your build step exits with code 0 (success)
- Authentication errors: Verify your API token is correct and has proper permissions
- Missing dependencies: Ensure
curland
jqare installed on your Buildkite agents
- Network issues: Check that your agents can reach the Jellyfish webhook URL
Debug Information
The plugin provides clear logging output:
🚀 Sending deployment webhook to Jellyfish...- Plugin is starting
✅ Deployment webhook sent successfully to Jellyfish!- Success
⚠️ Failed to send deployment webhook to Jellyfish...- Error occurred
Contributing
- Fork the repository
- Create a feature branch
- Make your changes
- Test with a real Buildkite pipeline
- Submit a pull request
License
This plugin is open source. See the repository for license details.
Support
For issues related to:
- Plugin functionality: Open an issue in this repository
- Jellyfish integration: Contact Jellyfish support
- Buildkite platform: Refer to Buildkite documentation