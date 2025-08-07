  1. Resources
Jellyfish Buildkite Plugin

A Buildkite plugin that automatically sends deployment events to Jellyfish’s DevOps API after successful builds. This enables seamless integration between your Buildkite CI/CD pipelines and Jellyfish’s deployment tracking system.

Features

  • 🚀 Automatically triggers on successful builds
  • 📊 Sends structured deployment data to Jellyfish
  • 🏷️ Supports custom labels and metadata
  • ⚡ Uses efficient post-command hooks
  • 🔒 Secure API token authentication

Usage

Add the plugin to your Buildkite pipeline’s pipeline.yml:

steps:
  - label: "Deploy to Production"
    command: "./deploy.sh"
    plugins:
      - jellyfish#v1.0.0:
          webhook-url: "https://webhooks.jellyfish.co/deployment"
          api-token: "${JELLYFISH_API_TOKEN}"
          name: "production-deployment"
          labels:
            - "environment:production"
            - "service:api"
            - "region:us-east-1"

Configuration

Required Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
webhook-urlstringThe Jellyfish deployment webhook URL
api-tokenstringYour Jellyfish API token for authentication

Optional Parameters

ParameterTypeDefaultDescription
reference-idstring$BUILDKITE_BUILD_IDUnique identifier for this deployment
namestring$BUILDKITE_PIPELINE_SLUGName of the deployment
repo-namestring$BUILDKITE_REPORepository name (e.g., ‘org/repo’)
labelsarray[]List of labels for categorizing the deployment
source-urlstring$BUILDKITE_BUILD_URLURL to the source/build that triggered this deployment

Payload Structure

The plugin sends a JSON payload with the following structure:

{
  "reference_id": "build-123",
  "is_successful": true,
  "name": "my-service-deployment",
  "deployed_at": "2025-08-07T12:34:56Z",
  "repo_name": "org/my-repo",
  "commit_shas": ["abc123def456"], // pragma: allowlist secret
  "labels": ["environment:production", "service:api"],
  "source_url": "https://buildkite.com/org/pipeline/builds/123"
}

Environment Variables

The plugin automatically uses the following Buildkite environment variables as defaults:

  • BUILDKITE_BUILD_ID - For reference_id
  • BUILDKITE_PIPELINE_SLUG - For deployment name
  • BUILDKITE_REPO - For repo_name
  • BUILDKITE_BUILD_URL - For source_url
  • BUILDKITE_COMMIT - For commit_shas

Security

  • Store your Jellyfish API token as a secure environment variable
  • The plugin only sends data on successful builds (non-zero exit codes are skipped)
  • All data is sent over HTTPS to Jellyfish’s secure endpoints

Requirements

The plugin requires the following tools to be available on your Buildkite agents:

  • curl - For HTTP requests
  • jq - For JSON processing

Examples

Basic Usage

plugins:
  - jellyfish#v1.0.0:
      webhook-url: "https://webhooks.jellyfish.co/deployment"
      api-token: "${JELLYFISH_API_TOKEN}"

Advanced Usage with Custom Labels

plugins:
  - jellyfish#v1.0.0:
      webhook-url: "https://webhooks.jellyfish.co/deployment"
      api-token: "${JELLYFISH_API_TOKEN}"
      name: "api-service-production"
      reference-id: "deploy-${BUILDKITE_BUILD_NUMBER}"
      labels:
        - "environment:production"
        - "service:api"
        - "version:${BUILDKITE_TAG}"
        - "region:us-east-1"

Multiple Environment Deployments

steps:
  - label: "Deploy to Staging"
    command: "./deploy.sh staging"
    plugins:
      - jellyfish#v1.0.0:
          webhook-url: "https://webhooks.jellyfish.co/deployment"
          api-token: "${JELLYFISH_API_TOKEN}"
          name: "staging-deployment"
          labels: ["environment:staging"]

  - wait

  - label: "Deploy to Production"
    command: "./deploy.sh production"
    plugins:
      - jellyfish#v1.0.0:
          webhook-url: "https://webhooks.jellyfish.co/deployment"
          api-token: "${JELLYFISH_API_TOKEN}"
          name: "production-deployment"
          labels: ["environment:production"]

Testing

Quick Test

Run the test runner to verify the plugin works:

./test.sh

Test Options

./test.sh --quick      # Quick local test only
./test.sh --full       # Comprehensive test suite
./test.sh --payload    # JSON payload validation
./test.sh --all        # All tests (default)

This will simulate a Buildkite environment and test all functionality.

For detailed testing instructions, see tests/README.md.

Troubleshooting

Common Issues

  1. Plugin not triggering: Ensure your build step exits with code 0 (success)
  2. Authentication errors: Verify your API token is correct and has proper permissions
  3. Missing dependencies: Ensure curl and jq are installed on your Buildkite agents
  4. Network issues: Check that your agents can reach the Jellyfish webhook URL

Debug Information

The plugin provides clear logging output:

  • 🚀 Sending deployment webhook to Jellyfish... - Plugin is starting
  • ✅ Deployment webhook sent successfully to Jellyfish! - Success
  • ⚠️ Failed to send deployment webhook to Jellyfish... - Error occurred

Contributing

  1. Fork the repository
  2. Create a feature branch
  3. Make your changes
  4. Test with a real Buildkite pipeline
  5. Submit a pull request

License

This plugin is open source. See the repository for license details.

Support

For issues related to:

  • Plugin functionality: Open an issue in this repository
  • Jellyfish integration: Contact Jellyfish support
  • Buildkite platform: Refer to Buildkite documentation

