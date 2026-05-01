Install Zig on your Buildkite agent
Example
steps:
- command: zig env
plugins:
- jcollie/install-zig#v1.0.0
Configuration
Developing
Building the binaries
To build the binaries, you’ll need Zig 0.16.0 installed. There is a Nix flake that can be used to set up a development environment:
nix develop
Zig can also be installed in whatever other means you like. There are no external dependencies that won’t be fetched by Zig during the build process.
To build a debug version of the binary for your local system, run:
zig build
The binary will be available as
This command will run Zig’s unit tests:
zig build tests
To build the “release” binaries, run:
zig build release
The binaries will be written to the source tree at
hooks/pre-command-<arch>-<os> and should be committed to the repo. This
command should be run before any commit to ensure that the binaries are
up-to-date.
BuildKite tests
To run the tests:
podman run -it --rm -v "$PWD:/plugin:ro" docker.io/buildkite/plugin-linter --id jcollie/install-zig