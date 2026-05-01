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  5. install-zig-buildkite-plugin

Install Zig on your Buildkite agent

Example

steps:
  - command: zig env
    plugins:
      - jcollie/install-zig#v1.0.0

Configuration

Developing

Building the binaries

To build the binaries, you’ll need Zig 0.16.0 installed. There is a Nix flake that can be used to set up a development environment:

nix develop

Zig can also be installed in whatever other means you like. There are no external dependencies that won’t be fetched by Zig during the build process.

To build a debug version of the binary for your local system, run:

zig build

The binary will be available as

This command will run Zig’s unit tests:

zig build tests

To build the “release” binaries, run:

zig build release

The binaries will be written to the source tree at hooks/pre-command-<arch>-<os> and should be committed to the repo. This command should be run before any commit to ensure that the binaries are up-to-date.

BuildKite tests

To run the tests:

podman run -it --rm -v "$PWD:/plugin:ro" docker.io/buildkite/plugin-linter --id jcollie/install-zig

The plugins listed on this webpage are provided for informational purposes only. They have not undergone any formal security review or assessment. While we strive to provide useful resources, we cannot guarantee the safety, reliability, or integrity of these plugins. Users are strongly advised to conduct their own security evaluations before downloading, installing, or using any plugin. By using these plugins, you acknowledge and accept any risks associated with their use. We disclaim any liability for any harm or damages arising from the use of the plugins listed.

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