A Buildkite plugin for fetching the base branch post-checkout. This allows for more sophisticated diffs in PRs.
Options
This plugin currently does not offer any options.
Examples
Show how your plugin is to be used
steps:
- label: "🔨 Running plugin"
command: "echo template plugin"
plugins:
- template#v1.0.0:
Compatibility
|Elastic Stack
|Agent Stack K8s
|Hosted (Mac)
|Hosted (Linux)
|Notes
|?
|?
|?
|?
|n/a
- ✅ Fully supported (all combinations of attributes have been tested to pass)
- ⚠️ Partially supported (some combinations cause errors/issues)
- ❌ Not supported
⚒ Developing
You can use the bk cli to run the pipeline locally:
bk local run
👩💻 Contributing
Feel free to open any issues or PRs.
📜 License
The package is available as open source under the terms of the MIT License.