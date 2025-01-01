Taskkill Buildkite Plugin
A Buildkite plugin that allows running sysinternals handle64.exe prior to checkout, to ensure no files in the checkout directory are locked.
Requires handle64 in the PATH.
Unless a whitelist is specified, kills all processes.
Examples
Kills all processes in BUILDKITE_BUILD_CHECKOUT_PATH
steps:
plugins:
# https://github.com/improbable-eng/taskkill-buildkite-plugin
- improbable-eng/taskkill: ~
Kills all processes in BUILDKITE_BUILD_CHECKOUT_PATH but not
notepad.exe and
explorer.exe
steps:
plugins:
# https://github.com/improbable-eng/taskkill-buildkite-plugin
- improbable-eng/taskkill:
whitelist: notepad.exe,explorer.exe