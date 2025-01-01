Docker Service Buildkite plugin
A Buildkite plugin for running a container alongside your build step. For example to ensure that a local Postgres instance is available in the step that runs your database backend integration tests.
Quickstart
The following step definition will spin up a PostgreSQL container with some default settings. The
container will be bound to both the localhost and external network interface of the machine running
the build. It will then run the
integration-tests.sh script after which the container is spun
down.
steps:
- label: integration-tests
command: ./integration-tests.sh
plugins:
- improbable-eng/docker-service#v0.3.0:
container: postgres:12.6
flags:
- --env=POSTGRES_DB=postgres
- --env=POSTGRES_USER=postgres
- --env=POSTGRES_PASSWORD=postgres
Advanced usage
Service logs
Any logs generated by the service container over the course of the build will be dumped at the end
into the
docker-service.logs file. They can then be uploaded as part of the artifacts of your step
for later inspection.
Specifying a custom command
You can also specify a specific command to run inside the docker container:
steps:
- label: my-step
command: ./step-script.sh
plugins:
- improbable-eng/docker-service#v0.3.0:
container: a-container:1.2.3
cmd: "my-command --flag=value arg1 arg1"
Multi-build network setup
If you have multiple builds running on the same machine they can end up requiring running the same service via the Docker Service plugin. This creates conflicts when those services try to bind to the same host port.
To address this issue use the
network option. The plugin will attach the container running your
service to the specified docker network. It the network does not yet exist it will be created. The
IP of the container running the service will be available to your build via the
DOCKER_SERVICE_IP
environment variable.
This information can then be used to attach another docker container to the same network and use the
service. This would typically require your build step to also run in a docker container, for example
by using the Docker Buildkite plugin with its
network option.
steps:
- label: my-dockerised-step
plugins:
- improbable-eng/docker-service#v0.3.0:
container: postgres:12.6
network: "postgres"
flags:
- --env=POSTGRES_DB=postgres
- --env=POSTGRES_USER=postgres
- --env=POSTGRES_PASSWORD=postgres
- buildkite-plugins/docker#v3.8.0:
container: "my-build-container:v1.0.0"
command: "./my-db-test-script.sh"
network: "postgres"
propagate-uid-gid: true
environment:
- DOCKER_SERVICE_IP
Configuration
|Option
|Required
|Type
|Description
|Default
|container
|Yes
|string
|Container image to run
|n.a
|cmd
|No
|string
|Command to run in the container
<empty string>
|flags
|No
|list of strings
|List of flags for ‘docker run’
<empty list>
|network
|No
|string
|Docker network to which to attach the container
host
Environment variables
The plugin will set the following environment variables which will be accessible to your build:
|Environment Variable
|Description
|DOCKER_SERVICE_CONTAINER_ID
|Docker ID of the container running the service.
|DOCKER_SERVICE_IP
|IP at which the service can be reached.