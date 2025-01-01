Git flags Buildkite Plugin
Sets the Buildkite git flags for the current build.
Example
Add the following to your
pipeline.yml:
steps:
- command: ls
plugins:
- Hivebrite/git-flags#v0.0.1:
clone: "--all"
fetch: "--all"
Configuration
clone (Optional, string)
Git clone flags, for example
--all. Supports any pattern supported by git clone.
fetch (Optional, string)
Git fetch flags, for example
--all. Supports any pattern supported by git fetch.
Developing
To run the tests:
docker-compose run --rm tests
Contributing
- Fork the repo
- Make the changes
- Run the tests
- Commit and push your changes
- Send a pull request