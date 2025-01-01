  1. Resources
AWS Environment Plugin

Buildkite Plugin for Setting AWS Defaults and Setting Git credentials on startup using Secrets Manager

Usage

steps:
  # Run the included simple-command script that echos
    plugins:
      - harshadbhatia/aws-environment#v0.1.3:
          debug: true # Default False
          secret_name: mysecretname # Default "buildkite/{queue_name}/ssh-private-key"
          artifact_bucket: bucketname # To store artifact in private bucket

Usage

Your builds will check the following Secrets Manager names by default unless specified with secret_name:

Default

  • buildkite/{queue_name}/ssh-private-key

With secret_name

  • {secret_name}

Both of these secrets use the SecretString type and refer to git authentication.

Uploading Secrets

Setting SSH Keys for Git Checkouts

This example uploads an ssh key for a git+ssh checkout for a pipeline:

# generate a deploy key for your project
ssh-keygen -t rsa -b 4096 -f id_rsa_buildkite
pbcopy < id_rsa_buildkite.pub # paste this into your github deploy key

# create a managed secret with the private key
aws secretsmanager create-secret \
  --name "buildkite/{queue_name}/ssh-private-key" \
  --secret-string "$(cat file://id_rsa_buildkite)"

License

MIT (see LICENSE)

TODO

  • Documentation
  • Tests

Developing

To run the tests:

make run-tests

Contributing

  1. Fork the repo
  2. Make the changes
  3. Run the tests
  4. Commit and push your changes
  5. Send a pull request

