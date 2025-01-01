AWS Environment Plugin
Buildkite Plugin for Setting AWS Defaults and Setting Git credentials on startup using Secrets Manager
steps:
# Run the included simple-command script that echos
plugins:
- harshadbhatia/aws-environment#v0.1.3:
debug: true # Default False
secret_name: mysecretname # Default "buildkite/{queue_name}/ssh-private-key"
artifact_bucket: bucketname # To store artifact in private bucket
Usage
Your builds will check the following Secrets Manager names by default unless specified with
secret_name:
Default
buildkite/{queue_name}/ssh-private-key
With
secret_name
{secret_name}
Both of these secrets use the
SecretString type and refer to git authentication.
Uploading Secrets
Setting SSH Keys for Git Checkouts
This example uploads an ssh key for a git+ssh checkout for a pipeline:
# generate a deploy key for your project
ssh-keygen -t rsa -b 4096 -f id_rsa_buildkite
pbcopy < id_rsa_buildkite.pub # paste this into your github deploy key
# create a managed secret with the private key
aws secretsmanager create-secret \
--name "buildkite/{queue_name}/ssh-private-key" \
--secret-string "$(cat file://id_rsa_buildkite)"
License
MIT (see LICENSE)
TODO
- Documentation
- Tests
Developing
To run the tests:
make run-tests
Contributing
- Fork the repo
- Make the changes
- Run the tests
- Commit and push your changes
- Send a pull request