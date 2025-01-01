  1. Resources
AWS Restore Role Buildkite Plugin

A Buildkite plugin to unset IAM Role environment variables after running the build command.

This is essentially the inverse of the AWS Assume Role Plugin, resetting the environment back to the default role for the build agent.

This plugin should come early (probably first) in your plugin list due to Buildkite’s decision to run pre-command hooks and post-command hooks in the same order. Remember that assuming a role happens before the command and restoring a role happens after the command.

Example

steps:
  - command: bin/ci-aws-thing
    plugins:
      - franklin-ross/aws-restore-role#HEAD: ~
      # Without aws-restore-role, this plugin would use the default agent role
      # in the pre-command hook and the example-role in the post-command hook.
      - plugin-that-uses-aws-roles: ~
      - cultureamp/aws-assume-role#v0.1.0:
          role: "arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/example-role"

Recommended plugins

AWS Secrets Manager

Read secrets from AWS Secrets Manager.

seek-oss seek-oss

Vault Secrets

Expose build secrets stored in Vault to your jobs.

Official

Vault Secrets

Expose build secrets stored in Vault to your jobs.

Official

