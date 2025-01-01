Docker Extract Buildkite Plugin
A Buildkite plugin to extract a Docker image to the filesystem before running a build step.
Example
This will extract the path
/var/www/html from the image
example/website:latest:
steps:
- command: tree output
plugins:
- forumone/extract#v0.2.0:
image: example/website:latest
from: /var/www/html
to: output
This shows off all of the options - it extracts the filesystem from a local image (bypassing the normal
docker pull process) and enables all logging (verbose + debug):
steps:
- command: tree output
plugins:
- forumone/extract#v0.2.0:
image: example/website:latest
pull: false
from: /var/www/html
to: output
verbose: true
debug: true
As of 0.2.0, this plugin also supports a structured object for configuration. While this is primarily intended to support the
docker-compose plugin, it can also be used by anyone wishing to have more explicit configuration. There are no required properties, as this plugin can autogenerate the tag it should use.
steps:
- command: tree output
plugins:
- forumone/extract#v0.2.0:
from: /var/www/html
# image name = example.website/user/repo:<pipeline slug>-build-<build number>
image:
repository: example.website/user/repo
steps:
- command: tree output
plugins:
- forumone/extract#v0.2.0:
from: /var/www/html
# image name = example.website/user/repo:<pipeline slug>-drupal-build-<build number>
image:
repository: example.website/user/repo
service: drupal
steps:
- command: tree output
plugins:
- forumone/extract#v0.2.0:
from: /var/www/html
# image name = example.website/user/repo:latest
image:
repository: example.website
tag: latest
Options
image (optional)
This can be:
- A string specifying the full Docker tag to use, or
- An object with options corresponding to configuration that can be used to mimic the format of the
docker-composeplugin.
The
image object options
repository (optional)
The repository to push to. If it isn’t present in the configuration, it can be automatically determined in a few ways:
- The environment variable
BUILDKITE_PLUGIN_EXTRACT_IMAGE_REPOSITORY
- The environment variable
BUILDKITE_PLUGIN_COMPOSE_IMAGE_REPOSITORY, consistent with the
image-repositorysetting of the
docker-composeplugin.
- The default value
'', meaning that the image is either an existing image (if
pull: false) or a Docker Library image (if
pull: true).
service (optional, conflicts with
tag)
The service name to use as part of the tag. This value is needed to mimic the
docker-compose plugin’s format: if you specified a configuration like the below, then you’ll need to set
service: drupal in this plugin’s configuration.
Due to a quirk in how Buildkite serializes a plugin’s configuration, you can specify this value as
image-service: instead of nesting
service: underneath
image:.
tag (optional, conflicts with
service)
This overrides the generated tag with a specific one. Useful to match a format generated by other tools or to extract from third-party images.
tag (optional)
pull (optional)
A boolean indicating if the named
image should be pulled before extraction. Defaults to
true; set to
false when testing locally or if the image is built as part of the same pipeline step.
from
A string naming the path to be extracted from the image. This corresponds to the path where you’ve put your data -
/var/www/html for most PHP-based images, for example.
to (optional)
A string naming the path on disk to extract to. When left off, defaults to
. (i.e., the root of the checkout).
verbose (optional)
Enables some extra logging messages.
debug (optional)
Enables debug-level output. Only needed if you suspect a bug in the plugin.