Capistrano Deployment Buildkite Plugin
A Buildkite plugin to deploy a project using Capistrano.
Example
This will deploy a project using the given branch-to-stage mapping. If the current branch being built doesn’t have a Capistrano stage associated with it, nothing happens.
steps:
- plugins:
- forumone/capistrano#v1.0.0:
branches:
master: dev
stable: staging
live: production
In this example, the plugin will fail if a Capistrano stage couldn’t be found.
steps:
- plugins:
- forumone/capistrano#v1.0.0:
require-stage: true
branches:
master: dev
stable: staging
live: production
This runs a deployment by specifying additional arguments.
steps:
- plugins:
- forumone/capistrano#v1.0.0:
extra-args:
- foo=bar
branches:
master: dev
stable: staging
live: production
Options
branches
An object mapping Git branch names to Capistrano stages (the argument you pass to
cap <env> deploy).
require-stage (optional)
When set to
true, requires that a stage be found for the given branch. Useful when the logic for skipping deployments can be found elsewhere (using Buildkite’s
if key or another plugin). By default, this value is
false.
extra-args (optional)
If your Capistrano configuration needs additional arguments, you may specify them here. This uses a YAML list in order to respect potential hazards with spaces and quoting.