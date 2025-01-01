  1. Resources
Capistrano Deployment Buildkite Plugin

A Buildkite plugin to deploy a project using Capistrano.

Example

This will deploy a project using the given branch-to-stage mapping. If the current branch being built doesn’t have a Capistrano stage associated with it, nothing happens.

steps:
  - plugins:
      - forumone/capistrano#v1.0.0:
          branches:
            master: dev
            stable: staging
            live: production

In this example, the plugin will fail if a Capistrano stage couldn’t be found.

steps:
  - plugins:
      - forumone/capistrano#v1.0.0:
          require-stage: true
          branches:
            master: dev
            stable: staging
            live: production

This runs a deployment by specifying additional arguments.

steps:
  - plugins:
      - forumone/capistrano#v1.0.0:
          extra-args:
            - foo=bar
          branches:
            master: dev
            stable: staging
            live: production

Options

branches

An object mapping Git branch names to Capistrano stages (the argument you pass to cap <env> deploy).

require-stage (optional)

When set to true, requires that a stage be found for the given branch. Useful when the logic for skipping deployments can be found elsewhere (using Buildkite’s if key or another plugin). By default, this value is false.

extra-args (optional)

If your Capistrano configuration needs additional arguments, you may specify them here. This uses a YAML list in order to respect potential hazards with spaces and quoting.

