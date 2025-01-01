docker-metadata
This Buildkite plugin applies a base set of tags and labels to Docker images, similar to the GitHub CI Action,
Results will be stored in a directory. The directory’s path can be found in the
DOCKER_METADATA_DIR environment variable.
Labels will be accessible through the
DOCKER_METADATA_DIR/labels directory, while tags will be accessible through the
DOCKER_METADATA_DIR/tags directory. To parse them, iterate over each file’s lines.
Example
Add the following to your
pipeline.yml:
steps:
- command: ls
plugins:
- equinixmetal-buildkite/docker-metadata#v1.0.0:
images:
- 'my-org/my-image'
The default settings will create a tag with the git commit SHA. (e.g.
my-org/my-image:12345678).
Also, the image will be labeled with the following labels:
org.opencontainers.image.source=$BUILDKITE_REPO
org.opencontainers.image.revision=$BUILDKITE_COMMIT
org.opencontainers.image.created=<Current date in ISO 8601>
Configuration
images (Required, array)
The image or set of images to build.
extra_tags (Optional, array)
An extra set of tags to add to the image. E.g.
latest or
dev.
tag_prefix (Optional, string)
Prefix all tags with provided string
title (Optional, string)
The title of the image. This will be persisted as the
org.opencontainers.image.title label.
licenses (Optional, string)
The licenses of the image. This will be persisted as the
org.opencontainers.image.licenses label.
vendor (Optional, string)
The vendor of the image. This will be persisted as the
org.opencontainers.image.vendor label.
debug (Optional, boolean)
Enable debug logging for this plugin.
Developing
To run the tests:
make test
Contributing
- Fork the repo
- Make the changes
- Run the tests
- Commit and push your changes
- Send a pull request