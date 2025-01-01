docker-build
This Buildkite plugin will build a container given a Dockerfile, a context path and a tag or a set of tags. It also accepts tags and labels generated by the
docker-metadata BuildKite plugin.
Example
Add the following to your
pipeline.yml:
steps:
- command: ls
plugins:
- equinixmetal-buildkite/docker-build#v1.0.0:
tags:
- 'my-org/my-image:latest'
The default settings will build a container with a tag
my-org/my-image:latest given that the repository continers a
Dockerfile file on the top of the git repository root. It will also use the
. directory as the context path.
The following example will shows how this plugin can be integrated with the
docker-metadata plugin.
steps:
- command: ls
plugins:
- equinixmetal-buildkite/docker-metadata#v0.1.2:
images:
- 'my-org/my-image'
extra_tags:
- latest
- equinixmetal-buildkite/docker-build#v1.0.0: {}
This will build a container in a similar fashion as the example above. Except that it will also generate a tag with the commit hash, as well as labels that help triage where the commit came from.
Configuration
dockerfile (Optional, string)
Path to the Dockerfile to use. If not specified, the plugin will look for a
Dockerfile file on the top of the git repository root.
context (Optional, string)
Path to the context directory to use. If not specified, the plugin will use the
. directory as the context path.
secret-file (Optional, string)
A string like ‘id=mysecret,src=secret-file’ where
tags (Optional, array of strings)
Tags to use when building the container. The plugin may also populate these tags with metadata generated by the
docker-metadata plugin.
labels (Optional, array of strings)
Labels to use when building the container. The plugin may also populate these labels with metadata generated by the
docker-metadata plugin.
build-args (Optional, array of strings)
Build arguments to use when building the container.
e.g.
build-args: ['FOO=bar', 'BAZ=qux']
push (Optional, boolean)
If set to
true, the plugin will push the container to a registry. Defaults to
false.
Developing
To run the tests:
make test
Contributing
- Fork the repo
- Make the changes
- Run the tests
- Commit and push your changes
- Send a pull request