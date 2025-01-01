  1. Resources
rollbar-deploy-buildkite-plugin

Changelog | License (MIT) | Code of Conduct

A Buildkite plugin which reports deployments to Rollbar. It contains a command hook.

Features

  • Reports a deployment to Rollbar
  • Supports the following features of the official GitHub deploy action as of version 2.0.0:
    • Reporting a deployment
    • Updating an existing deployment
    • Uploading source maps
  • Supports passing deploy_id between steps via a new buildkite_metadata.deploy_id setting
  • Includes a comment on the deploy, including the URL to the source Buildkite job

Example

steps:
  # all examples assume ROLLBAR_ACCESS_TOKEN is in your environment variables

  - label: ":rollbar: simple post-deploy report"
    plugins:
      - envato/rollbar-deploy#v1.0.0:
          environment: production
          version: $BUILDKITE_COMMIT
          status: succeeded


  # report started, then finished later
  - label: ":rollbar: report deployment started"
    plugins:
      - envato/rollbar-deploy#v1.0.0:
          environment: production
          version: $BUILDKITE_COMMIT
          status: started
          local_username: $BUILDKITE_CREATOR
          buildkite_metadata:
            deploy_id: rollbar_deploy_id
  # deploy step here...
  - label: ":rollbar: mark deployment as finished"
    plugins:
      - envato/rollbar-deploy#v1.0.0:
          environment: production
          version: $BUILDKITE_COMMIT
          status: succeeded
          local_username: $BUILDKITE_CREATOR
          buildkite_metadata:
            deploy_id: rollbar_deploy_id

Configuration

Environment Variables

To maintain compability with the official GitHub actions plugin, the following values are obtained from environment variables:

RequiredNameDescription
YROLLBAR_ACCESS_TOKENCredentials used to report the deployment event.
DEPLOY_IDDeploy ID used to update an existing deployment. Can be shared between steps via buildkite_metadata in plugin configuration instead. (DEPLOY_ID takes precedence)
ROLLBAR_USERNAMEUsername of the associated Rollbar user.

Plugin Configuration

Most values correspond to the arguments in the [Post an event API].

RequiredNameDescription
YenvironmentThe environment where the deploy is being done.
YversionThe version being deployed.
statusThe status of the deploy. One of started, succeeded (default), failed or timed_out.
local_usernameUsername of the deploying user, not associated to a Rollbar user. Alternative to setting ROLLBAR_USERNAME.
buildkite_metadata.deploy_idMetadata key used to pass a deploy ID for updates. Use the same value across multiple steps to update the existing deployment event. Ignored if the DEPLOY_ID environment variable is set.

License

MIT (see LICENSE)

Code of Conduct

Contributor Covenant 2.0 (see CODE_OF_CONDUCT)

Maintainers

About

This project is maintained by the Envato engineering team and funded by Envato.

Envato logo

Encouraging the use and creation of open source software is one of the ways we serve our community. See our other projects or come work with us where you’ll find an incredibly diverse, intelligent and capable group of people who help make our company succeed and make our workplace fun, friendly and happy.

