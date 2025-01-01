Create Datadog Event Buildkite Plugin
A Buildkite plugin which reports deployments to Rollbar. It contains a command hook.
Features
- Reports a deployment to Rollbar
- Supports the following features of the official GitHub deploy action as of version 2.0.0:
- Reporting a deployment
- Updating an existing deployment
- Uploading source maps
- Supports passing
deploy_idbetween steps via a new
buildkite_metadata.deploy_idsetting
- Includes a comment on the deploy, including the URL to the source Buildkite job
Example
steps:
# all examples assume ROLLBAR_ACCESS_TOKEN is in your environment variables
- label: ":rollbar: simple post-deploy report"
plugins:
- envato/rollbar-deploy#v1.0.0:
environment: production
version: $BUILDKITE_COMMIT
status: succeeded
# report started, then finished later
- label: ":rollbar: report deployment started"
plugins:
- envato/rollbar-deploy#v1.0.0:
environment: production
version: $BUILDKITE_COMMIT
status: started
local_username: $BUILDKITE_CREATOR
buildkite_metadata:
deploy_id: rollbar_deploy_id
# deploy step here...
- label: ":rollbar: mark deployment as finished"
plugins:
- envato/rollbar-deploy#v1.0.0:
environment: production
version: $BUILDKITE_COMMIT
status: succeeded
local_username: $BUILDKITE_CREATOR
buildkite_metadata:
deploy_id: rollbar_deploy_id
Configuration
Environment Variables
To maintain compability with the official GitHub actions plugin, the following values are obtained from environment variables:
|Required
|Name
|Description
|Y
ROLLBAR_ACCESS_TOKEN
|Credentials used to report the deployment event.
DEPLOY_ID
|Deploy ID used to update an existing deployment. Can be shared between steps via
buildkite_metadata in plugin configuration instead. (
DEPLOY_ID takes precedence)
ROLLBAR_USERNAME
|Username of the associated Rollbar user.
Plugin Configuration
Most values correspond to the arguments in the [Post an event API].
|Required
|Name
|Description
|Y
environment
|The environment where the deploy is being done.
|Y
version
|The version being deployed.
status
|The status of the deploy. One of
started,
succeeded (default),
failed or
timed_out.
local_username
|Username of the deploying user, not associated to a Rollbar user. Alternative to setting
ROLLBAR_USERNAME.
buildkite_metadata.deploy_id
|Metadata key used to pass a deploy ID for updates. Use the same value across multiple steps to update the existing deployment event. Ignored if the
DEPLOY_ID environment variable is set.
