No Command Buildkite Plugin
For when you don’t want a command. See examples
Example
Add the following to your
pipeline.yml:
steps:
- label: "Some task"
plugins:
- envato/no-command#v0.1.0: ~
# other plugins omitted
Why would you want to do this? Sometimes plugins don’t overwrite the
command hook, but they do everything you want from your build step.
envato/no-command will ensure you can omit the
command configuration.
steps:
- label: "Upload to s3"
plugins:
- envato/no-command#v0.1.0: ~
- artifacts#v1.2.0:
download: local-directory/*
- envato/aws-s3-sync#v0.2.0:
source: local-directory/
destination: s3://example-bucket/directory/
Developing
To run the tests:
docker-compose run --rm tests
To run the lint:
docker-compose run --rm lint