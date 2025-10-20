Git Checkout Flags Buildkite Plugin
A minimal Buildkite plugin that allows you to control git clone, fetch, and clean flags during checkout.
Example
steps:
- command: make test
plugins:
- envato/git-checkout-flags#v1.0.0:
clone: "<clone-flags>"
fetch: "<fetch-flags>"
Configuration
clone (optional, string)
Flags to pass to
git clone. Sets
BUILDKITE_GIT_CLONE_FLAGS.
fetch (optional, string)
Flags to pass to
git fetch. Sets
BUILDKITE_GIT_FETCH_FLAGS.
clean (optional, string)
Flags to pass to
git clean. Sets
BUILDKITE_GIT_CLEAN_FLAGS.
Developing
To run the tests:
make test
To run linting:
make lint
License
MIT (see LICENSE)