Git Checkout Flags Buildkite Plugin

A minimal Buildkite plugin that allows you to control git clone, fetch, and clean flags during checkout.

Example

steps:
  - command: make test
    plugins:
      - envato/git-checkout-flags#v1.0.0:
          clone: "<clone-flags>"
          fetch: "<fetch-flags>"

Configuration

clone (optional, string)

Flags to pass to git clone. Sets BUILDKITE_GIT_CLONE_FLAGS.

fetch (optional, string)

Flags to pass to git fetch. Sets BUILDKITE_GIT_FETCH_FLAGS.

clean (optional, string)

Flags to pass to git clean. Sets BUILDKITE_GIT_CLEAN_FLAGS.

Developing

To run the tests:

make test

To run linting:

make lint

License

MIT (see LICENSE)

The plugins listed on this webpage are provided for informational purposes only. They have not undergone any formal security review or assessment. While we strive to provide useful resources, we cannot guarantee the safety, reliability, or integrity of these plugins. Users are strongly advised to conduct their own security evaluations before downloading, installing, or using any plugin. By using these plugins, you acknowledge and accept any risks associated with their use. We disclaim any liability for any harm or damages arising from the use of the plugins listed.

