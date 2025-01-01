Docker size annotation
Annotates the build with a docker image size.
Supports docker-compose-buildkite-plugin
Example
Add the following to your
pipeline.yml:
steps:
- label: "Build My Service"
plugins:
- docker-compose#v5.9.0:
build: my-service
- envato/docker-size-annotation#v2.1.0:
annotate: my-service
or
steps:
- label: "Build My Services"
plugins:
- docker-compose#v5.9.0:
build:
- my-service
- my-service2
- envato/docker-size-annotation#v2.1.0:
annotate:
- my-service
- my-service2
Configuration
annotate
The name of a service(s) to annotate. Either a single service or multiple services can be provided as an array.
Developing
To run the lint:
docker-compose run --rm lint
To run the tests:
docker-compose run --rm tests