Cloudformation Output Buildkite Plugin

A Buildkite plugin for gathering Cloudformation output and setting as env variables

Gathering Cloudformation Output

steps:
  - name: Get Output
    plugins:
      - envato/cloudformation-output#v2.1.0:
          output:
            - 'mystack:myoutput:region'
            - 'yourstack:youroutput:region'

Configuration

output (required)

You can use this plugin to return Cloudformation output from AWS and set env variables for use by other scripts or plugins.

The returned variable is named the same as your Cloudformation stack output.

Note: Your output names will have - replaced with _ and capitalised, ie, my-output will be the env var MY_OUTPUT.

License

MIT (see LICENSE)

Recommended plugins

Docker ECR Cache

Cache Docker images in Amazon ECR.

seek-oss seek-oss

AWS Secrets Manager

Read secrets from AWS Secrets Manager.

seek-oss seek-oss

ECR

Login to ECR in your build steps.

Official

