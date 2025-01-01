Cloudformation Output Buildkite Plugin
A Buildkite plugin for gathering Cloudformation output
and setting as
env variables
Gathering Cloudformation Output
steps:
- name: Get Output
plugins:
- envato/cloudformation-output#v2.1.0:
output:
- 'mystack:myoutput:region'
- 'yourstack:youroutput:region'
Configuration
output (required)
You can use this plugin to return Cloudformation output from AWS and set
env variables for use by other scripts or plugins.
The returned variable is named the same as your Cloudformation stack output.
Note: Your output names will have
- replaced with
_ and capitalised, ie,
my-output will be the
env var
MY_OUTPUT.
License
MIT (see LICENSE)