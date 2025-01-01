Bundle Update Buildkite Plugin
A Buildkite plugin that updates
gem dependencies in your Ruby projects by running
bundle update.
Update
This function runs
bundle update from within a Docker container.
steps:
- label: ":bundler: Update"
plugins:
- envato/bundle-update#v0.9.1:
update: true
By itself this function is quite useless, the resulting changes to the
Gemfile.lock will simply sit in the Buildkite working directory. What we
really want is for the changes to be committed back to the repository. For this
we can make use of the Git Commit Buildkite Plugin.
steps:
- label: ":bundler: Update"
plugins:
- envato/bundle-update#v0.9.1:
update: true
- thedyrt/git-commit#v0.3.0:
branch: "bundle-update/${BUILDKITE_BUILD_NUMBER}"
message: "Bundle update - ${BUILDKITE_BUILD_URL}"
create-branch: true
user:
name: "Bundle Update Bot"
email: "bundle-update-bot@example.com"
One could then use the Github Pull Request Buildkite Plugin to a create pull request with these changes (if your project codebase is hosted on Github):
- label: ":github: Open Pull Request"
plugins:
- envato/github-pull-request#v0.4.0:
head: "bundle-update/${BUILDKITE_BUILD_NUMBER}"
title: "Bundle update"
body: "[Bundle update #${BUILDKITE_BUILD_NUMBER}](https://github.com/envato/bundle-update-buildkite-plugin/blob/HEAD/${BUILDKITE_BUILD_URL})"
By default the bundle update plugin will use the
ruby:slim Docker image. But
one can specify a Docker image, this way you can control which version of Ruby
and Bundler will be used. If your project’s gems require specific compile-time
packages installed you’ll need to choose an image that satisfies these
constraints also.
steps:
- label: ":bundler: Update"
plugins:
- envato/bundle-update#v0.9.1:
update: true
image: "ruby:2.3.7-slim"
If the main build produces a Docker image artifact, it may be easiest to use that to run the bundle update, as it’ll have all the compile-time dependencies installed. Here’s an example obtaining the image from Amazon ECR:
steps:
- label: ":bundler: Update"
plugins:
- ecr#v1.1.4:
login: true
account_ids: 100000000000
- envato/bundle-update#v0.9.1:
update: true
image: "100000000000.dkr.ecr.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/my-service:latest"
Bundler can be further configured by setting environment variables it
understands. For instance, if you need to authenticate to access a private
RubyGems server at https://rubygems.example.com, you can set your credentials in
an environment variable named
BUNDLE_RUBYGEMS__EXAMPLE__COM. (Please use a
secure mechanism for setting private environment variables. For instance, the
AWS S3 Secrets Buildkite Plugin.)
If bundle update produces changes to
Gemfile.lock files, the
bundle-update-plugin-changes: true key-value pair is added to the build
metadata. This is helpful for triggering or cancelling later steps in the
pipeline.
Annotate
Add comments to each gem change to a
Gemfile.lock file in a Github pull
request. These comments provide some context and are helpful to engineers when
determining if the change in version is safe.
This feature is implemented using the unwrappr library.
steps:
- label: ":rubygems: Annotate Gem Changes"
plugins:
- envato/bundle-update#v0.9.1:
annotate: true
pull-request: 42
By default the plugin uses the repository from the Buildkite pipeline configuration. However, this can be overridden by specifying the Github repository:
steps:
- label: ":rubygems: Annotate Gem Changes"
plugins:
- envato/bundle-update#v0.9.1:
annotate: true
pull-request: 42
repository: "owner/project"
The pull request number can also be loaded from the build metadata. For instance,
the Github Pull Request Buildkite Plugin saves the PR number with the key
github-pull-request-plugin-number so it can be loaded like so:
steps:
- label: ":rubygems: Annotate Gem Changes"
plugins:
- envato/bundle-update#v0.9.1:
annotate: true
pull-request-metadata-key: "github-pull-request-plugin-number"
Installing Custom Dependencies
When running a bundle update from within a docker container, there may or may not be the dependencies you require for the update to complete successfully. For example, compiling native extensions or access to a library from another package.
In this case you have 2 options to help solve the problem.
-
Use a docker container which you have prebuilt (or sourced) with all the required dependencies.
-
You can specify a script location or shell command which will be executed prior to running the bundle update. Here you can install and configure the container as needed.
steps:
- label: ":bundler: Update"
plugins:
- envato/bundle-update#v0.9.1:
update: true
pre-bundle-update: .buildkite/scripts/pre-bundle-update
or a command
steps:
- label: ":bundler: Update"
plugins:
- envato/bundle-update#v0.9.1:
update: true
pre-bundle-update: "apk add --no-progress build-base"
Example Pipeline
This is an example pipeline which ties everything together to produce nicely annotated bundle update pull requests.
This pipeline requires two secrets:
-
Write access to the project GIT repository, by way of an SSH Key. This write access is used for pushing up the bundle update commit.
-
Github API access, by populating the environment variable
GITHUB_TOKENwith a personal access token providing
repoaccess to the repository. This is used for opening the pull request and adding comments.
It’s recommended to use the AWS S3 Secrets Buildkite Plugin to provide these
secrets. With this you can simply upload the
private_ssh_key file and
environment file (containing
GITHUB_TOKEN=<secret-value>) to your S3
secrets bucket.
steps:
- label: ":bundler: Update"
plugins:
- envato/bundle-update#v0.9.1:
update: true
image: "ruby:2.5"
- thedyrt/git-commit#v0.3.0:
branch: "bundle-update/${BUILDKITE_BUILD_NUMBER}"
message: |
Bundle update
${BUILDKITE_BUILD_URL}
create-branch: true
user:
name: "Bundle Update Bot"
email: "bundle-update-bot@example.com"
- envato/stop-the-line#v0.1.0:
unless:
key: "bundle-update-plugin-changes"
value: "true"
style: "pass"
- wait
- label: ":github: Open Pull Request"
plugins:
- envato/github-pull-request#v0.4.0:
head: "bundle-update/${BUILDKITE_BUILD_NUMBER}"
title: "Bundle update"
body: |
Let's upgrade these dependencies for the long-term health and security of the system.
A slight inconvenience now prevents a severe pain later.
([Bundle update #${BUILDKITE_BUILD_NUMBER}](https://github.com/envato/bundle-update-buildkite-plugin/blob/HEAD/${BUILDKITE_BUILD_URL}))
labels: hygiene
team-reviewers: a-team
- wait
- label: ":writing_hand: Annotate Changes"
plugins:
- envato/bundle-update#v0.9.1:
annotate: true
pull-request-metadata-key: github-pull-request-plugin-number
-
Save this file to
.buildkite/pipeline.bundle-update.ymland configure a dedicated Buildkite pipeline to load its steps from this location.
-
Configure the private SSH key and Github token as outlined above.
-
Edit the
.buildkite/pipeline.bundle-update.ymlfile to use a Docker image supports your bundle of gems (and tweak the Git commit and pull request message contents to your liking).
-
Then use the Buildkite schedule feature to run the pipeline as often as your team desires.
Configuration
update
Instruct the plugin to run
bundle update on the project.
image (optional)
The Docker image to use. Checkout the official Ruby builds at Docker Hub or build your own.
Default:
ruby:slim
gemfile-lock-files (optional)
The Gemfile lock files to check for changes post
bundle update or to annotate.
Default:
Gemfile.lock
steps:
- name: ":bundler: Update"
plugins:
- envato/bundle-update#v0.9.1:
update: true
gemfile-lock-files:
- Gemfile.lock
- Gemfile_next.lock
env (optional, update only)
The environment variables that get passed to the docker container.
steps:
- name: ":bundler: Update"
plugins:
- envato/bundle-update#v0.9.1:
update: true
env:
- BUILDKITE_BUILD_NUMBER
- MY_CUSTOM_ENV=llamas
Note how the values in the list can either be just a key (so the value is sourced from the environment) or a KEY=VALUE pair.
post-bundle-update (optional, update only)
A script or command to run inside the docker container after the bundle update.
pre-bundle-update (optional, update only)
The script or command to run inside the docker container prior to the bundle update. Used to install any dependencies that the bundle update needs if not already in the container.
annotate
Instruct the plugin to run annotate
Gemfile.lock gem changes in a Github pull
request.
pull-request (optional, annotate only)
The number of the Github pull request to annotate. This or
pull-request-metadata-key needs to be provided for the
annotate function.
pull-request-metadata-key (optional, annotate only)
The Buildkite metadata key to the Github pull request number. This or
pull-request needs to be provided for the
annotate function.
repository (optional, annotate only)
The Github repository.
Default: pipeline configured repository
Development
To run the tests:
docker-compose run --rm tests
To run the Buildkite Plugin Linter:
docker-compose run --rm lint