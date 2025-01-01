  1. Resources
Bundle Update Buildkite Plugin

tests MIT License

A Buildkite plugin that updates gem dependencies in your Ruby projects by running bundle update.

Update

This function runs bundle update from within a Docker container.

steps:
  - label: ":bundler: Update"
    plugins:
      - envato/bundle-update#v0.9.1:
          update: true

By itself this function is quite useless, the resulting changes to the Gemfile.lock will simply sit in the Buildkite working directory. What we really want is for the changes to be committed back to the repository. For this we can make use of the Git Commit Buildkite Plugin.

steps:
  - label: ":bundler: Update"
    plugins:
      - envato/bundle-update#v0.9.1:
          update: true
      - thedyrt/git-commit#v0.3.0:
          branch: "bundle-update/${BUILDKITE_BUILD_NUMBER}"
          message: "Bundle update - ${BUILDKITE_BUILD_URL}"
          create-branch: true
          user:
            name: "Bundle Update Bot"
            email: "bundle-update-bot@example.com"

One could then use the Github Pull Request Buildkite Plugin to a create pull request with these changes (if your project codebase is hosted on Github):

  - label: ":github: Open Pull Request"
    plugins:
      - envato/github-pull-request#v0.4.0:
          head: "bundle-update/${BUILDKITE_BUILD_NUMBER}"
          title: "Bundle update"
          body: "[Bundle update #${BUILDKITE_BUILD_NUMBER}](https://github.com/envato/bundle-update-buildkite-plugin/blob/HEAD/${BUILDKITE_BUILD_URL})"

By default the bundle update plugin will use the ruby:slim Docker image. But one can specify a Docker image, this way you can control which version of Ruby and Bundler will be used. If your project’s gems require specific compile-time packages installed you’ll need to choose an image that satisfies these constraints also.

steps:
  - label: ":bundler: Update"
    plugins:
      - envato/bundle-update#v0.9.1:
          update: true
          image: "ruby:2.3.7-slim"

If the main build produces a Docker image artifact, it may be easiest to use that to run the bundle update, as it’ll have all the compile-time dependencies installed. Here’s an example obtaining the image from Amazon ECR:

steps:
  - label: ":bundler: Update"
    plugins:
      - ecr#v1.1.4:
          login: true
          account_ids: 100000000000
      - envato/bundle-update#v0.9.1:
          update: true
          image: "100000000000.dkr.ecr.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/my-service:latest"

Bundler can be further configured by setting environment variables it understands. For instance, if you need to authenticate to access a private RubyGems server at https://rubygems.example.com, you can set your credentials in an environment variable named BUNDLE_RUBYGEMS__EXAMPLE__COM. (Please use a secure mechanism for setting private environment variables. For instance, the AWS S3 Secrets Buildkite Plugin.)

If bundle update produces changes to Gemfile.lock files, the bundle-update-plugin-changes: true key-value pair is added to the build metadata. This is helpful for triggering or cancelling later steps in the pipeline.

Annotate

Add comments to each gem change to a Gemfile.lock file in a Github pull request. These comments provide some context and are helpful to engineers when determining if the change in version is safe.

This feature is implemented using the unwrappr library.

steps:
  - label: ":rubygems: Annotate Gem Changes"
    plugins:
      - envato/bundle-update#v0.9.1:
          annotate: true
          pull-request: 42

By default the plugin uses the repository from the Buildkite pipeline configuration. However, this can be overridden by specifying the Github repository:

steps:
  - label: ":rubygems: Annotate Gem Changes"
    plugins:
      - envato/bundle-update#v0.9.1:
          annotate: true
          pull-request: 42
          repository: "owner/project"

The pull request number can also be loaded from the build metadata. For instance, the Github Pull Request Buildkite Plugin saves the PR number with the key github-pull-request-plugin-number so it can be loaded like so:

steps:
  - label: ":rubygems: Annotate Gem Changes"
    plugins:
      - envato/bundle-update#v0.9.1:
          annotate: true
          pull-request-metadata-key: "github-pull-request-plugin-number"

Installing Custom Dependencies

When running a bundle update from within a docker container, there may or may not be the dependencies you require for the update to complete successfully. For example, compiling native extensions or access to a library from another package.

In this case you have 2 options to help solve the problem.

  1. Use a docker container which you have prebuilt (or sourced) with all the required dependencies.

  2. You can specify a script location or shell command which will be executed prior to running the bundle update. Here you can install and configure the container as needed.

steps:
  - label: ":bundler: Update"
    plugins:
      - envato/bundle-update#v0.9.1:
          update: true
          pre-bundle-update: .buildkite/scripts/pre-bundle-update

or a command

steps:
  - label: ":bundler: Update"
    plugins:
      - envato/bundle-update#v0.9.1:
          update: true
          pre-bundle-update: "apk add --no-progress build-base"

Example Pipeline

This is an example pipeline which ties everything together to produce nicely annotated bundle update pull requests.

This pipeline requires two secrets:

  • Write access to the project GIT repository, by way of an SSH Key. This write access is used for pushing up the bundle update commit.

  • Github API access, by populating the environment variable GITHUB_TOKEN with a personal access token providing repo access to the repository. This is used for opening the pull request and adding comments.

It’s recommended to use the AWS S3 Secrets Buildkite Plugin to provide these secrets. With this you can simply upload the private_ssh_key file and environment file (containing GITHUB_TOKEN=<secret-value>) to your S3 secrets bucket.

steps:

  - label: ":bundler: Update"
    plugins:
      - envato/bundle-update#v0.9.1:
          update: true
          image: "ruby:2.5"
      - thedyrt/git-commit#v0.3.0:
          branch: "bundle-update/${BUILDKITE_BUILD_NUMBER}"
          message: |
            Bundle update

            ${BUILDKITE_BUILD_URL}
          create-branch: true
          user:
            name: "Bundle Update Bot"
            email: "bundle-update-bot@example.com"
      - envato/stop-the-line#v0.1.0:
          unless:
            key: "bundle-update-plugin-changes"
            value: "true"
          style: "pass"

  - wait

  - label: ":github: Open Pull Request"
    plugins:
      - envato/github-pull-request#v0.4.0:
          head: "bundle-update/${BUILDKITE_BUILD_NUMBER}"
          title: "Bundle update"
          body: |
            Let's upgrade these dependencies for the long-term health and security of the system.

            A slight inconvenience now prevents a severe pain later.

            ([Bundle update #${BUILDKITE_BUILD_NUMBER}](https://github.com/envato/bundle-update-buildkite-plugin/blob/HEAD/${BUILDKITE_BUILD_URL}))
          labels: hygiene
          team-reviewers: a-team

  - wait

  - label: ":writing_hand: Annotate Changes"
    plugins:
      - envato/bundle-update#v0.9.1:
          annotate: true
          pull-request-metadata-key: github-pull-request-plugin-number

  1. Save this file to .buildkite/pipeline.bundle-update.yml and configure a dedicated Buildkite pipeline to load its steps from this location.

  2. Configure the private SSH key and Github token as outlined above.

  3. Edit the .buildkite/pipeline.bundle-update.yml file to use a Docker image supports your bundle of gems (and tweak the Git commit and pull request message contents to your liking).

  4. Then use the Buildkite schedule feature to run the pipeline as often as your team desires.

Configuration

update

Instruct the plugin to run bundle update on the project.

image (optional)

The Docker image to use. Checkout the official Ruby builds at Docker Hub or build your own.

Default: ruby:slim

gemfile-lock-files (optional)

The Gemfile lock files to check for changes post bundle update or to annotate.

Default: Gemfile.lock

steps:
  - name: ":bundler: Update"
    plugins:
      - envato/bundle-update#v0.9.1:
          update: true
          gemfile-lock-files:
            - Gemfile.lock
            - Gemfile_next.lock

env (optional, update only)

The environment variables that get passed to the docker container.

steps:
  - name: ":bundler: Update"
    plugins:
      - envato/bundle-update#v0.9.1:
          update: true
          env:
            - BUILDKITE_BUILD_NUMBER
            - MY_CUSTOM_ENV=llamas

Note how the values in the list can either be just a key (so the value is sourced from the environment) or a KEY=VALUE pair.

post-bundle-update (optional, update only)

A script or command to run inside the docker container after the bundle update.

pre-bundle-update (optional, update only)

The script or command to run inside the docker container prior to the bundle update. Used to install any dependencies that the bundle update needs if not already in the container.

annotate

Instruct the plugin to run annotate Gemfile.lock gem changes in a Github pull request.

pull-request (optional, annotate only)

The number of the Github pull request to annotate. This or pull-request-metadata-key needs to be provided for the annotate function.

pull-request-metadata-key (optional, annotate only)

The Buildkite metadata key to the Github pull request number. This or pull-request needs to be provided for the annotate function.

repository (optional, annotate only)

The Github repository.

Default: pipeline configured repository

Development

To run the tests:

docker-compose run --rm tests

To run the Buildkite Plugin Linter:

docker-compose run --rm lint

