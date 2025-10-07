  1. Resources
  2. /
  3. Plugins
  4. /
  5. aws-s3-website-redirect-buildkite-plugin

AWS S3 Website Redirect Buildkite Plugin

A Buildkite plugin to add website redirects via Amazon S3 by setting the x-amz-website-redirect-location metadata on S3 objects.

This plugin uses the AWS CLI to create empty S3 objects with redirect metadata, which allows S3 static websites to redirect old URLs to new locations.

How It Works

The plugin executes the following AWS CLI command for each redirect:

aws s3 cp --website-redirect "https://example.com/my-new-docs/" - "s3://example.com/my-old-docs/" <<< ""

This creates an empty object in S3 with the x-amz-website-redirect-location metadata set to the destination URL. When a user accesses the old URL on an S3 static website, S3 will return an HTTP 301 redirect to the new location.

Important: Path Redirect Limitation

The redirect destination is static and does NOT automatically preserve or append the original path.

For example, if you create a redirect from my-old-docs/ to https://example.com/my-new-docs/:

  • ✅ Accessing https://example.com/my-old-docs/ redirects to https://example.com/my-new-docs/
  • ❌ Accessing https://example.com/my-old-docs/page.html also redirects to https://example.com/my-new-docs/ (NOT to https://example.com/my-new-docs/page.html)

Best practice: Redirect specific HTML files to specific HTML files, not directory paths.

Workarounds for Path Preservation:

  1. Create individual redirects for each file/page (what this plugin does - list each redirect explicitly)
  2. Use S3 website routing rules in your bucket configuration with ReplaceKeyPrefixWith for automatic path substitution
  3. Use CloudFront Functions or Lambda@Edge for dynamic redirect logic

This plugin is best suited for:

  • Redirecting specific HTML files or pages to their new locations
  • Consolidating multiple old pages to a single landing page
  • Setting up redirects for moved or renamed documentation pages

Quick Start

Single Redirect

steps:
  - label: ":books: Publish Docs"
    command: "yarn docs build"
    plugins:
      - envato/aws-s3-sync#v0.5.0:
          source: docs/.vitepress/dist/
          destination: s3://example.com/my-project/
      - envato/aws-s3-website-redirect#v0.2.0:
          bucket: example.com
          source: my-project/old-api-docs.html
          destination: https://example.com/my-project/api-reference.html

Multiple Redirects

steps:
  - label: ":books: Publish Docs"
    command: "yarn docs build"
    plugins:
      - envato/aws-s3-sync#v0.5.0:
          source: docs/.vitepress/dist/
          destination: s3://example.com/my-project/
      - envato/aws-s3-website-redirect#v0.2.0:
          bucket: example.com
          redirects:
            - source: my-project/quickstart.html
              destination: https://example.com/my-project/getting-started.html
            - source: my-project/old-tutorial.html
              destination: https://example.com/my-project/tutorial.html
            - source: my-project/deprecated-api.html
              destination: https://example.com/my-project/api-reference.html

With Custom Region

steps:
  - label: ":books: Publish Docs"
    plugins:
      - envato/aws-s3-website-redirect#v0.2.0:
          bucket: my-docs-bucket
          region: ap-southeast-2
          redirects:
            - source: my-project/installation.html
              destination: https://example.com/my-project/setup.html

Configuration

Required

bucket (string)

The name of the S3 bucket where the redirects will be created.

Example: example.com

Optional

region (string)

The AWS region where the S3 bucket is located.

Default: us-east-1

Single Redirect Mode

source (string)

The S3 path to redirect from (relative to the bucket root).

Example: my-old-docs/

destination (string)

The full URL to redirect to.

Example: https://example.com/my-new-docs/

Multiple Redirects Mode

redirects (array)

An array of redirect objects, each containing:

  • source (string, required): The S3 path to redirect from
  • destination (string, required): The full URL to redirect to

Configuration Summary Table

OptionTypeRequiredDefaultDescription
bucketstringYes-S3 bucket name
sourcestringNo*-Single redirect source path
destinationstringNo*-Single redirect destination URL
redirectsarrayNo*-Array of redirect objects
regionstringNous-east-1AWS region

*Either use source+destination for a single redirect, or redirects for multiple redirects.

Integration Examples

Example 1: Add Redirect to Existing Publish Docs Step

Modify your existing “Publish Docs” step in .buildkite/pipeline.yml:

- label: ":books: Publish Docs"
  key: publish-docs
  command:
    - "yarn install"
    - "yarn docs build"
  if: build.branch == pipeline.default_branch
  plugins:
    - envato/aws-assume-role#v0.2.0:
        role: arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/docs-role
    - docker#v5.3.0:
        image: node:18-alpine
        environment:
          - CI
    - envato/aws-s3-sync#v0.5.0:
        source: docs/.vitepress/dist/
        destination: s3://example.com/my-project/
        delete: true
    # Add redirects after syncing
    - envato/aws-s3-website-redirect#v0.2.0:
        bucket: example.com
        source: my-project/old-getting-started.html
        destination: https://example.com/my-project/getting-started.html
    - envato/aws-cloudfront-invalidation#v0.1.0:
        distribution-id: EXAMPLEID123
        paths:
          - /my-project/*
  timeout_in_minutes: 10

Example 2: Multiple Redirects After Deployment

For projects with multiple renamed or moved pages:

- label: ":books: Publish Docs with Redirects"
  command:
    - "yarn docs build"
  plugins:
    - envato/aws-assume-role#v0.2.0:
        role: arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/docs-role
    - envato/aws-s3-sync#v0.5.0:
        source: docs/.vitepress/dist/
        destination: s3://example.com/my-project/
    - envato/aws-s3-website-redirect#v0.2.0:
        bucket: example.com
        region: us-east-1
        redirects:
          # Redirect old CLI reference to new location
          - source: my-project/cli-reference.html
            destination: https://example.com/my-project/reference/cli.html
          # Redirect deprecated API docs
          - source: my-project/api-v1.html
            destination: https://example.com/my-project/api-v2.html
          # Redirect moved tutorial
          - source: my-project/setup-tutorial.html
            destination: https://example.com/my-project/getting-started.html

Example 3: Standalone Redirect Step

Create a separate step to add redirects without redeploying content:

- label: ":redirect: Update Documentation Redirects"
  command: "echo 'Adding redirects for renamed pages'"
  if: build.branch == pipeline.default_branch
  plugins:
    - envato/aws-assume-role#v0.2.0:
        role: arn:aws:iam::123456789012:role/docs-role
    - envato/aws-s3-website-redirect#v0.2.0:
        bucket: example.com
        redirects:
          - source: my-project/deprecated-feature.html
            destination: https://example.com/my-project/index.html
          - source: my-project/old-guide.html
            destination: https://example.com/my-project/guide.html

Example 4: Redirecting Individual Pages

- envato/aws-s3-website-redirect#v0.2.0:
    bucket: example.com
    source: my-project/old-page.html
    destination: https://example.com/my-project/new-page.html

Example 5: Redirecting to External Documentation

- envato/aws-s3-website-redirect#v0.2.0:
    bucket: example.com
    source: my-project/external-integration.html
    destination: https://external-docs.example.com/integration-guide.html

Common Use Cases

This plugin is particularly useful for documentation sites where you want to:

  • Redirect renamed or moved documentation pages - Maintain links when restructuring docs
  • Maintain backward compatibility for bookmarked URLs - Don’t break existing links
  • Consolidate multiple old paths to a single new location - Merge deprecated sections
  • Set up temporary redirects during content migration - Gradual migration support
  • Redirect deprecated features to current equivalents - Keep users on supported pages
  • Redirect entire sections - Move documentation categories

Plugin Order

The plugin runs during the post-command hook, so it executes after your build command completes successfully. This is the ideal order:

  1. Build your documentation (yarn docs build)
  2. Sync to S3 (aws-s3-sync plugin)
  3. Add redirects (s3-website-redirect plugin) ← This plugin
  4. Invalidate CloudFront cache (aws-cloudfront-invalidation plugin)

Requirements

  • AWS CLI must be installed and available in the PATH
  • Appropriate AWS credentials must be configured (via IAM role or environment variables)
  • The S3 bucket must be configured as a static website
  • The IAM role/user must have s3:PutObject permissions on the bucket

Required IAM Permissions

Ensure your IAM role has the s3:PutObject permission:

{
  "Effect": "Allow",
  "Action": "s3:PutObject",
  "Resource": "arn:aws:s3:::example.com/*"
}

Testing Locally

You can test the AWS command manually:

# Single redirect
aws s3 cp \
  --website-redirect "https://example.com/my-project/new-path/" \
  - \
  "s3://example.com/my-project/old-path/" \
  <<< ""

# Verify the redirect was created
aws s3api head-object \
  --bucket example.com \
  --key my-project/old-path/ \
  --query 'WebsiteRedirectLocation'

# Test the redirect in action
curl -I https://example.com/my-project/old-path/

Look for a Location: header in the curl response showing the redirect destination.

Best Practices

  1. Be consistent with file extensions:

    • source: my-project/old-page.html
    • source: my-project/index.html
    • ⚠️ For directory redirects, use trailing slashes: source: my-project/old-section/

  2. Use absolute URLs for destinations:

    • destination: https://example.com/my-project/new/
    • destination: /my-project/new/

  3. Add redirects after syncing to ensure all content is deployed first

  4. Document your redirects in a separate file or comment in the pipeline

  5. Test redirects before removing old content from your repository

  6. Redirect files, not directories - due to the path limitation, redirect specific HTML files to specific destinations

  7. Use meaningful redirect destinations - redirect to the most relevant replacement page

  8. Keep redirects indefinitely - users may have old bookmarks years later

Migration Example

When restructuring documentation, deploy new structure first, then add redirects:

# Step 1: Deploy new structure
- label: ":books: Deploy Restructured Docs"
  command: "yarn docs build"
  plugins:
    - envato/aws-s3-sync#v0.5.0:
        source: docs/.vitepress/dist/
        destination: s3://example.com/my-project/

# Step 2: Add redirects for all old paths
- label: ":redirect: Add Migration Redirects"
  command: "echo 'Setting up redirects...'"
  plugins:
    - envato/aws-s3-website-redirect#v0.2.0:
        bucket: example.com
        redirects:
          - source: my-project/installation.html
            destination: https://example.com/my-project/guide/installation.html
          - source: my-project/quickstart.html
            destination: https://example.com/my-project/guide/quickstart.html
          - source: my-project/api-docs.html
            destination: https://example.com/my-project/reference/api.html
          - source: my-project/cli-commands.html
            destination: https://example.com/my-project/reference/cli.html

# Step 3: Invalidate cache
- label: ":cloudfront: Invalidate Cache"
  command: "echo 'Invalidating CloudFront...'"
  plugins:
    - envato/aws-cloudfront-invalidation#v0.1.0:
        distribution-id: EXAMPLEID123
        paths:
          - /my-project/*

Troubleshooting

Permission Denied Errors

Ensure your IAM role has the s3:PutObject permission (see Requirements section above).

Redirects Not Working

  1. Verify your S3 bucket is configured for static website hosting - Check bucket properties
  2. Check that the source path matches exactly - Include/exclude trailing slashes consistently
  3. Test the redirect directly: curl -I https://example.com/my-project/old-path/
  4. Look for a Location: header in the response showing the redirect destination
  5. Verify the object exists in S3: Use aws s3api head-object to check the metadata

CloudFront Caching

If using CloudFront, you may need to invalidate the redirect path to see changes immediately:

- envato/aws-cloudfront-invalidation#v0.1.0:
    distribution-id: EXAMPLEID123
    paths:
      - /my-project/old-path/
      - /my-project/new-path/

CloudFront will cache the redirect response, so without invalidation, users may see old behavior until the cache expires.

Redirect Goes to Wrong Destination

Remember that the destination is static. If you’re trying to redirect an entire directory tree while preserving paths, consider using S3 website routing rules instead:

<RoutingRules>
  <RoutingRule>
    <Condition>
      <KeyPrefixEquals>my-old-docs/</KeyPrefixEquals>
    </Condition>
    <Redirect>
      <ReplaceKeyPrefixWith>my-new-docs/</ReplaceKeyPrefixWith>
    </Redirect>
  </RoutingRule>
</RoutingRules>

This approach preserves the path structure automatically. The aws-s3-website-redirect Buildkite plugin may implement this feature in the future.

Additional Resources

License

MIT (see LICENSE file)

The plugins listed on this webpage are provided for informational purposes only. They have not undergone any formal security review or assessment. While we strive to provide useful resources, we cannot guarantee the safety, reliability, or integrity of these plugins. Users are strongly advised to conduct their own security evaluations before downloading, installing, or using any plugin. By using these plugins, you acknowledge and accept any risks associated with their use. We disclaim any liability for any harm or damages arising from the use of the plugins listed.

Start turning complexity into an advantage

Create an account to get started for free.

Get started free View pricing
Buildkite Pipelines

Platform

  1. Pipelines
  2. Public pipelines
  3. Test Engine
  4. Package Registries
  5. Mobile Delivery Cloud
  6. Pricing

Hosting options

  1. Self-hosted agents
  2. Mac hosted agents
  3. Linux hosted agents

Resources

  1. Docs
  2. Blog
  3. Changelog
  4. Example pipelines
  5. Plugins
  6. Webinars
  7. Case studies
  8. Events
  9. Migration Services
  10. Comparisons

Company

  1. About
  2. Careers
  3. Press
  4. Security
  5. Brand assets
  6. Contact

Solutions

  1. Replace Jenkins
  2. Workflows for AI/ML
  3. Testing at scale
  4. Monorepo mojo
  5. Bazel orchestration

Legal

  1. Terms of Service
  2. Acceptable Use Policy
  3. Privacy Policy
  4. Subprocessors
  5. Service Level Agreement

Support

  1. System status
  2. Forum
© Buildkite Pty Ltd 2025