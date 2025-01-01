  1. Resources
  2. /
  3. Plugins
  4. /
  5. aws-s3-sync-buildkite-plugin

AWS S3 Sync Buildkite Plugin

tests MIT License

A Buildkite plugin that syncs files to the AWS Simple Storage Service (S3). It automatically detects when the local path is the source or destination, then syncs after or before the step command respectively.

Example

Sync local files source with s3 destination. This is run after the main command in a post-command job hook.

steps:
  - label: "Generate files and push to S3"
    command: bin/command-that-generates-files
    plugins:
      - envato/aws-s3-sync#v0.5.0:
          source: local-directory/
          destination: s3://example-bucket/directory/

Sync s3 files source with a local path destination. This is run before the main command in a pre-command job hook.

steps:
  - label: "Pull files from S3 and execute task"
    command: bin/command-that-uses-files
    plugins:
      - envato/aws-s3-sync#v0.5.0:
          source: s3://example-bucket/directory/
          destination: local-directory/

Configuration

source

The source location containing the local path or the s3 uri.

destination

The destination location containing the local path or the s3 uri.

delete

Defaults to false

Files that exist in the destination but not in the source are deleted during sync.

Defaults to true

Symbolic links are followed only when uploading to S3 from the local filesystem.

cache-control

Defaults to null

Specify the cache control metadata value for all syncable objects

endpoint-url

Defaults to null

Optionally specify an s3 endpoint URL to override the default. This option can be used to integrate with services that provide a s3 compatible api like CloudFlare R2.

Development

To run the tests:

docker-compose run --rm tests

To run the Buildkite Plugin Linter:

docker-compose run --rm lint

Recommended plugins

Docker ECR Cache

Cache Docker images in Amazon ECR.

seek-oss seek-oss

AWS Secrets Manager

Read secrets from AWS Secrets Manager.

seek-oss seek-oss

ECR

Login to ECR in your build steps.

Official

The plugins listed on this webpage are provided for informational purposes only. They have not undergone any formal security review or assessment. While we strive to provide useful resources, we cannot guarantee the safety, reliability, or integrity of these plugins. Users are strongly advised to conduct their own security evaluations before downloading, installing, or using any plugin. By using these plugins, you acknowledge and accept any risks associated with their use. We disclaim any liability for any harm or damages arising from the use of the plugins listed.

Start turning complexity into an advantage

Create an account to get started with a 30-day free trial. No credit card required.

Get started View pricing
Buildkite Pipelines

Platform

  1. Pipelines
  2. Pipeline templates
  3. Public pipelines
  4. Test Engine
  5. Package Registries
  6. Mobile Delivery Cloud
  7. Pricing

Hosting options

  1. Self-hosted agents
  2. Mac hosted agents
  3. Linux hosted agents

Resources

  1. Docs
  2. Blog
  3. Changelog
  4. Webinars
  5. Plugins
  6. Case studies
  7. Events
  8. Comparisons

Company

  1. About
  2. Careers
  3. Press
  4. Brand assets
  5. Contact

Solutions

  1. Replace Jenkins
  2. Workflows for AI/ML
  3. Testing at scale
  4. Monorepo mojo
  5. Bazel orchestration

Legal

  1. Terms of Service
  2. Acceptable Use Policy
  3. Privacy Policy
  4. Subprocessors
  5. Service Level Agreement

Support

  1. System status
  2. Forum
© Buildkite Pty Ltd 2025