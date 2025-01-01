AWS Cloudfront Invalidation Buildkite Plugin
A Buildkite plugin that invalidates AWS Cloudfront caches.
Example
steps:
- plugins:
- envato/aws-cloudfront-invalidation#v0.1.0:
distribution-id: <cloudfront-distribution-id>
paths:
- <path/files/to/be/invalidated>
debug: true
Configuration
distribution-id
The id of the Cloudfront distribution to create an invalidation for.
paths
One or more invalidation paths.
debug
Adds the
--debug flag to all AWS CLI commands, providing detailed output for troubleshooting.
Development
To run the tests:
docker-compose run --rm tests
To run the Buildkite Plugin Linter:
docker-compose run --rm lint