Authenticate to Google Cloud from Buildkite

This is an opinionated plugin to authenticate to any Google Cloud project from Buildkite using Workload Identity Federation. The Workload Identity Provider uses a hash for the GitHub repository with the format owner/repo, the hash has a length of 28 characters.

Properties

NameDescriptionRequiredDefault
lifetimeThe time (in seconds) the OIDC token will be valid for before expiry. Must be a non-negative integer.false1800
project-idThe GCP project id.falseelastic-observability
project-numberThe GCP project number.false8560181848

Usage

steps:
  - command: |
      echo "Credentials are located at \$GOOGLE_APPLICATION_CREDENTIALS"
      gcloud container clusters list
    plugins:
      - elastic/oblt-google-auth#v1.3.0:
          lifetime: 1800 # seconds
          # project-id: "elastic-observability"
          # project-number: "8560181848"

The plugins listed on this webpage are provided for informational purposes only. They have not undergone any formal security review or assessment. While we strive to provide useful resources, we cannot guarantee the safety, reliability, or integrity of these plugins. Users are strongly advised to conduct their own security evaluations before downloading, installing, or using any plugin. By using these plugins, you acknowledge and accept any risks associated with their use. We disclaim any liability for any harm or damages arising from the use of the plugins listed.

