Authenticate to Google Cloud from Buildkite
This is an opinionated plugin to authenticate to any Google Cloud project from Buildkite using Workload Identity Federation.
The Workload Identity Provider uses a hash for the GitHub repository with the format
owner/repo, the
hash has a length of 28 characters.
Properties
|Name
|Description
|Required
|Default
lifetime
|The time (in seconds) the OIDC token will be valid for before expiry. Must be a non-negative integer.
false
1800
project-id
|The GCP project id.
false
elastic-observability
project-number
|The GCP project number.
false
8560181848
Usage
steps:
- command: |
echo "Credentials are located at \$GOOGLE_APPLICATION_CREDENTIALS"
gcloud container clusters list
plugins:
- elastic/oblt-google-auth#v1.3.0:
lifetime: 1800 # seconds
# project-id: "elastic-observability"
# project-number: "8560181848"