Authenticate to AWS from Buildkite
This is an opinionated plugin to authenticate to the observability AWS accounts from Buildkite using an AWS OIDC Provider.
Properties
|Name
|Description
|Required
|Default
aws-account-id
|The AWS account belonging to the assumed role.
false
697149045717
duration
|The duration of the AWS session in seconds.
false
3600
Usage
steps:
- command: |
aws sts get-caller-identity
plugins:
- elastic/oblt-aws-auth#v0.1.0:
aws-account-id: 697149045717
duration: 3600 # seconds