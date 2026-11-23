Buildkite Auth Buildkite Plugin
A Buildkite plugin that exchanges a job’s agent OIDC token for a short-lived Buildkite REST API token using Workload Identity Federation (WIF), and exports it to the job’s command. No stored API token is required.
An organization administrator must first create a Buildkite Agents workload identity; see Administrator setup.
Quick start
Minimal
Exports the token as
BUILDKITE_API_TOKEN:
steps:
- label: "Read target pipeline builds"
key: read-target-builds
command: |
printf 'Authorization: Bearer %s\n' "$$BUILDKITE_API_TOKEN" |
curl --fail --silent --show-error -H @- \
"https://api.buildkite.com/v2/organizations/YOUR_ORG_SLUG/pipelines/TARGET_PIPELINE_SLUG/builds"
plugins:
- elastic/buildkite-auth#v0.1.0:
client-id: "YOUR_WORKLOAD_IDENTITY_CLIENT_ID"
scope: "read_builds"
The default
audience is Elastic’s Buildkite organization. For any other
organization or audience, also set
audience.
$$ defers expansion until the command runs instead of during pipeline upload;
in a checked-in script use
$BUILDKITE_API_TOKEN. Piping the header into
curl -H @- keeps the token out of process arguments.
Existing
BUILDKITE_TOKEN_SECRET consumers
Use
env-var to keep a legacy variable name, with every option set explicitly:
steps:
- label: "Read target pipeline builds"
key: read-target-builds
command: .buildkite/scripts/read-target-builds.sh # reads $BUILDKITE_TOKEN_SECRET
plugins:
- elastic/buildkite-auth#v0.1.0:
client-id: "YOUR_WORKLOAD_IDENTITY_CLIENT_ID"
audience: "YOUR_WORKLOAD_IDENTITY_AUDIENCE"
scope: "read_builds"
lifetime: 3600
env-var: BUILDKITE_TOKEN_SECRET
The plugin exports only the configured variable, not
BUILDKITE_API_TOKEN as
well. Renaming the variable does not remove existing token fetches that run
before the plugin; see Migrating from a stored token.
Configuration
The schema rejects unknown options. The hook applies the defaults and validates values again.
client-id (required, string)
The workload identity’s Client ID. Must be non-empty. Not a secret.
audience (optional, string)
The OIDC audience requested from the agent. Must exactly match the workload identity’s OIDC audience. Not a secret.
Default:
https://api.buildkite.com/v2/organizations/e0f3970e-3a75-4621-919f-e6c773e2bb12
(Elastic’s Buildkite organization).
scope (optional, string)
Space-separated API scopes to request, for example
read_builds read_pipelines.
Must be a subset of the identity’s Grantable Scopes.
Default: omitted. When omitted or empty, Buildkite grants the identity’s Default Scopes.
lifetime (optional, integer)
Requested OIDC token lifetime in seconds, from
1 to
3600. This is not a
guaranteed API token lifetime; see Token lifetime.
Default:
3600.
env-var (optional, string)
Name of the environment variable to export the API token as. Must match
^[A-Za-z_][A-Za-z0-9_]*$.
Default:
BUILDKITE_API_TOKEN.
Requirements
- WIF enabled for your Buildkite organization. It is currently an Enterprise private preview; contact Buildkite Support for access.
- A dedicated, administrator-created Buildkite workload identity with Provider: Buildkite Agents.
- Bash,
curl,
jq, and
buildkite-agenton the agent’s hook
PATH. The agent must support
oidc request-tokenwith
--audienceand
--lifetime, and
redactor add --format none.
- Network access from the agent to the Buildkite agent API and
https://buildkite.com/oauth/token, and from the command to
https://api.buildkite.com. Any identity IP allowlists must permit both the token exchange and API usage.
Administrator setup
The plugin does not create workload identities, grant access, or revoke old credentials. An organization administrator configures these in Workload Identities.
Trust the source job
Create a workload identity with Provider: Buildkite Agents and issuer
https://agent.buildkite.com. Copy its Client ID and OIDC audience into
the plugin configuration.
Restrict the trust policy to the pipeline that runs the consuming job (the
source pipeline), its intended branch, and step. For the
read-target-builds
step on
main, use this OIDC subject with your organization and source
pipeline slugs:
organization:YOUR_ORG_SLUG:pipeline:SOURCE_PIPELINE_SLUG:ref:refs/heads/main:commit:*:step:read-target-builds
In Claims, require the source organization’s UUID:
{
"organization_id": "00000000-0000-4000-8000-000000000001"
}
In Claim conditions, also require the source pipeline’s UUID, branch, and step key:
claims.pipeline_id == "00000000-0000-4000-8000-000000000002"
&& claims.build_branch == "main"
&& claims.step_key == "read-target-builds"
The UUIDs are placeholders. Prefer immutable IDs over slugs, which can be
renamed and reused. All Buildkite organizations share the agent issuer, so
Buildkite requires
organization_id or
organization_slug in Claims. Do
not remove that restriction or broaden the subject to every pipeline. Protect
the source pipeline’s code and configuration from untrusted changes.
The subject above assumes the agent’s default compound OIDC subject; do not
override it with
BUILDKITE_OIDC_TOKEN_SUBJECT_CLAIM. The plugin does not
request optional claims such as
queue_key, so do not require them.
Grant access to target resources
|Setting
|What it controls
|Trust policy
|Which source jobs may mint tokens.
|Resource Access
|Which target resources those tokens may access.
|Grantable Scopes
|Maximum operations tokens may request.
|Default Scopes
|Operations granted when the request omits
scope.
Trusting a source pipeline does not grant it access to any resources. For the build-read example, set Resource Access > Pipelines to Selected and select only the target pipelines whose builds the job reads; these can differ from the source pipeline. Leave teams, clusters, and test suites at None unless required.
Set Grantable Scopes to
read_builds, and Default Scopes to
read_builds if requests without
scope should work.
read_pipelines alone
does not allow reading builds. Avoid organization-administration scopes:
resource grants do not restrict them to selected pipelines.
Set an appropriate Maximum token lifetime (30–3600 seconds) and review the identity’s exchange and token-usage IP allowlists. Resource access starts at None, not implicit organization-wide access.
Usage with the Docker plugin
The token is exported to the agent’s job environment, not into containers.
With the Docker plugin,
pass the variable by name with
environment:
steps:
- label: "Read target pipeline builds in Docker"
key: read-target-builds
command: >-
printf 'Authorization: Bearer %s\n' "$$BUILDKITE_API_TOKEN" |
curl --fail --silent --show-error -H @-
"https://api.buildkite.com/v2/organizations/YOUR_ORG_SLUG/pipelines/TARGET_PIPELINE_SLUG/builds"
plugins:
- elastic/buildkite-auth#v0.1.0:
client-id: "YOUR_WORKLOAD_IDENTITY_CLIENT_ID"
scope: "read_builds"
- docker#v5.14.0:
image: "YOUR_IMAGE_WITH_SH_AND_CURL"
environment:
- BUILDKITE_API_TOKEN
The Docker plugin runs as the job’s command, after this plugin’s
pre-command hook, and turns
BUILDKITE_API_TOKEN into
--env BUILDKITE_API_TOKEN, so Docker reads the value from the environment. Do not use
the
NAME=value form, which places the token in the logged
docker run
arguments.
propagate-environment: true alone does not pass the token, because
it only includes pipeline variables, not variables exported by hooks. If you
set
env-var, list that name instead.
Lifecycle and limitations
Hook order
The plugin runs in the plugin
pre-command phase. It requests one OIDC
token, exchanges it at
https://buildkite.com/oauth/token, registers the API
token with the agent’s log redactor, and then exports it. The token is
available to the command, later plugin
pre-command hooks, and later phases.
Agent and repository
pre-command hooks run before plugin
pre-command
hooks, so they cannot use the token and cannot detect that this plugin will
replace an existing variable. Any token they fetch is still fetched.
The hook fails the job on any OIDC, exchange, invalid-token, or redaction error. It never falls back to a stored credential.
Token lifetime
The plugin mints one token per job and does not refresh it. The token
expires no later than its OIDC token or the identity’s Maximum token
lifetime, so it can last less than the requested
lifetime, including
time already spent on the exchange. The plugin does not request an API
expires_in or expose the
expiry. Long-running commands must finish API usage before expiry or implement
their own renewal. Each new exchange needs a new OIDC token; Buildkite
accepts an agent OIDC token only once.
Supported APIs
WIF tokens work only with the documented REST API subset and scopes. They do not work with GraphQL, Package Registries, secrets, or workload identity management. Check every consumer’s endpoints before migrating.
Security
The
client-id and
audience are not secrets and may be committed. The
OIDC token and the exported API token are secrets: do not print them,
enable shell tracing around their use, pass them as command-line arguments, or
store them in artifacts. Redaction reduces accidental log exposure; it does not
stop commands in the job from reading the token.
Migrating from a stored token
Setting
env-var: BUILDKITE_TOKEN_SECRET lets existing scripts read the WIF
token under the old name. It does not stop earlier hooks from fetching the
stored token, nor revoke it. To migrate:
- Inventory each job’s API calls, target pipelines, and durations, and confirm WIF supports those endpoints.
- Have an administrator create a restricted identity with only the necessary resources and scopes, then add the plugin to the selected jobs.
- Remove or skip the stored-token fetches for migrated jobs, keeping those that unmigrated consumers still need. Account for hook order.
- Validate the API calls, then revoke the stored token only after every remaining consumer has been migrated.
The observability-robots migration guide walks through these steps for that repository’s Vault-based hook.
References
- Buildkite Agents WIF setup
- Workload identity configuration and token lifetime
- Supported endpoints and scopes
- OIDC command and claims
Contributing
To develop the plugin, including local checks, adding options, tests, and pull request labels, see CONTRIBUTING.md. Maintainers publishing a version should follow the release process.