Buildkite Terraform Plugin

Runs Terraform as a Buildkite pipeline step.

Disclaimer

This plugin does not claim to solve every problem related to running Terraform in a Buildkite pipeline. It provides a basis for expansion. We have tried to avoid providing so many options that the plugin becomes confusing, but we understand that use cases vary and many people do many different things with their Terraform workflows. If you find that a critical feature is either configured in a way that hinders your process or missing outright, please open an issue or contribute.

Prerequisites

The plugin makes a few assumptions about your environment:

Organization

Your Terraform code is assumed to be in the root of your repository in the folder terraform/, but this can be overridden with the working_directory parameter.

Initialization

It’s up to you to define what flags are used for terraform init by taking advantage of init_args. This is going to vary depending on your provider(s) and/or backend(s).

Workspaces

If using a Terraform workspace, the workspace is selected before running plan and will also be used before running apply. By default, if the workspace doesn’t exist it will be created. You may disable this behavior (and let the plugin explicitly fail if the workspace does not exist) by setting auto_create_workspace: false in the plugin config.

If using a Terraform workspace, the plugin will also look for a .tfvars file in the form WORKSPACE_NAME-terraform.tfvars.

If not using a Terraform workspace, the default workspace is used.

Agent Requirements

Your Buildkite agents will need Docker.

Behavior

The plugin does a few things automatically:

  • At the end of the Terraform plan step, the plugin automatically generates tfplan.json for a JSON formatted version of the plan output in the terraform/ directory. This is useful if you’d like to use a plugin like artifacts to move your Terraform plan between steps, which is even more useful if you’ve opted to make two separate steps with a dedicated apply step with plan disabled. We’ve provided an example of this below. You can also run the JSON output through something like OPA.
  • At the end of the Terraform plan step, the plugin sets the Buildkite meta-data field tf_diff to either true or false based on whether or not there are changes in the plan.

Versioning

Leaving the #vx.x.x tag off of the end of the plugin name will automatically pull down the latest version.

Examples

Add the following to your pipeline.yml:

steps:
  - label: "terraform"
    plugins:
      - echoboomer/terraform#v1.2.26:
          init_args:
            - "-input=false"
            - "-backend-config=bucket=my_gcp_bucket"
            - "-backend-config=prefix=my-prefix"
            - "-backend-config=credentials=sa.json"

While no commands are required, out of the box behavior may be undesirable without at least init_args.

steps:
  - label: "terraform"
    plugins:
      - echoboomer/terraform#v1.2.26:
          init_args:
            - "-input=false"
            - "-backend-config=bucket=my_gcp_bucket"
            - "-backend-config=prefix=my-prefix"
            - "-backend-config=credentials=sa.json"
          image: myrepo/mycustomtfimage
          version: 1.0.6
          use_workspaces: true
          workspace: development

To pass in extra environment variables to the Docker container:

steps:
  - label: "terraform"
    plugins:
      - echoboomer/terraform#v1.2.26:
          env:
            - "FOO=foo"
            - "BAR=baz"
          init_args:
            - "-input=false"
            - "-backend-config=bucket=my_gcp_bucket"
            - "-backend-config=prefix=my-prefix"
            - "-backend-config=credentials=sa.json"
          image: myrepo/mycustomtfimage
          version: 1.0.6
          use_workspaces: true
          workspace: development

If you want an out of the box solution that simply executes a plan on non-master branches and apply on merge to master, you can use this:

steps:
  - label: "terraform"
    plugins:
      - echoboomer/terraform#v1.2.26:
          apply_master: true
          init_args:
            - "-input=false"
            - "-backend-config=bucket=my_gcp_bucket"
            - "-backend-config=prefix=my-prefix"
            - "-backend-config=credentials=sa.json"
          version: 1.0.6

This will simply look at BUILDKITE_BRANCH and only run the apply step if it is set to master.

You can also break your Terraform steps into different sections depending on your use case. For example:

steps:
  - label: "terraform plan"
    branches: "!master"
    plugins:
      - echoboomer/terraform#v1.2.26:
          init_args:
            - "-input=false"
            - "-backend-config=bucket=my_gcp_bucket"
            - "-backend-config=prefix=my-prefix"
            - "-backend-config=credentials=sa.json"
          version: 1.0.6
      - artifacts#v1.2.0:
          upload: "tfplan"
  - label: "terraform apply"
    branches: "master"
    plugins:
      - artifacts#v1.2.0:
          download: "tfplan"
      - echoboomer/terraform#v1.2.26:
          apply_only: true
          init_args:
            - "-input=false"
            - "-backend-config=bucket=my_gcp_bucket"
            - "-backend-config=prefix=my-prefix"
            - "-backend-config=credentials=sa.json"
          version: 1.0.6

This is useful if you want more control over the behavior of the plugin or if it is necessary to split apart the apply step for whatever reason.

Configuration

apply (Not Required, boolean)

Whether or not to run terraform apply on this step. The plugin only assumes terraform plan without this option. Set to true to run terraform apply.

apply_only (Not Required, boolean)

If this option is supplied, plan is skipped and apply is forced. This is useful if creating separate steps for plan and apply. You do not need to use both this and apply.

apply_master (Not Required, boolean)

If this option is supplied, apply will automatically run if BUILDKITE_BRANCH is master. This allows you to define a single pipeline.yml step that will provide a plan on pull request and apply on master merge.

debug (Not Required, boolean)

If providing this option and setting it to true, additional output is provided to help troubleshoot.

disable_ssh_keyscan (Not Required, boolean)

Disables the ssh-keyscan command which will add github.com to known_hosts to prevent hanging when referencing modules based in GitHub. Providing false here will disable it. Enabled by default.

env (Not Required, string, array)

Extra environment variables to pass to the Docker container.

image (Not Required, string)

If using a custom Docker image to run terraform, set it here. This should only be the repo/image string. Set the tag in version. Defaults to hashicorp/terraform.

init_args (Not Required, string, array)

Arguments to pass to terraform init. Can be a string or array depending on needs. Is not required, but is likely critical for any Terraform commands to work.

known_hosts_location (Not Required, string)

By default, if using known_hosts mentioned with the disable_ssh_keyscan option above (on by default), the default location is $PWD/known_hosts - this will override that value.

no_validate (Not Required, boolean)

If provided and set to true, the terraform validate step will be skipped.

precommand (Not Required, string)

Adds a pre-command script that will run before the main Terraform plugin runs. This could be useful for downloading credentials or other setup steps before running Terraform.

skip_apply_no_diff (Not Required, boolean)

If this is provided and set to true, the apply step will be skipped if TF_DIFF is also false. The latter variable is automatically exported during every plan step.

use_workspaces (Not Required, boolean)

If you need to use Terraform workspaces in your repository, set this to true. You also need to pass in the name of a workspace.

version (Not Required, string)

Which version of Terraform to use. Defaults to 0.13.0. This is the tag applied to the Docker image, whether using the default of hashicorp/terraform or your own custom image.

volumes (Not Required, string, array)

Additional volume mount statements to provide to the Docker container in the form foo:bar. Uses -v on the backend.

working_directory (Not Required, string)

Directory in which the terraform code is located. Defaults to terraform.

workspace (Not Required, string)

If setting use_workspaces to true, pass in the Terraform workspace name here.

workspace_metadata_key (Not Required, string)

If setting use_workspaces to true, pass in a Buildkite metadata key and the plugin will set the Terraform workspace based on the metadata value.

Note: If workspace is also set it will be overridden.

Developing

Before opening a pull request, run the tests. You may have to update the tests depending on your proposed change(s).

To run the tests:

docker-compose run --rm tests

You’ll also want to run the linter:

docker-compose run --rm lint

Contributing

  1. Fork the repo.
  2. Make your changes.
  3. Make sure tests and linting pass.
  4. Commit and push your changes to your branch.
  5. Open a pull request.

