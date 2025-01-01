ECS task update Buildkite Plugin
Annotates the build with a file count.
Example
Add the following to your
pipeline.yml:
steps:
- command: ls
plugins:
- a-github-user/file-counter#v1.0.0:
pattern: '*.md'
Configuration
pattern (Required, string)
The file name pattern, for example
*.ts. Supports any pattern supported by find -name.
Developing
To run the tests:
docker-compose run --rm tests
Contributing
- Fork the repo
- Make the changes
- Run the tests
- Commit and push your changes
- Send a pull request