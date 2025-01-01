  1. Resources
  2. /
  3. Plugins
  4. /
  5. cache-buildkite-plugin

Build Status

Cache Buildkite Plugin

A Buildkite plugin to restore and save directories by cache keys. For example, use the checksum of a .resolved or .lock file to restore/save built dependencies between independent builds, not just jobs.

Restore & Save Caches

steps:
  - plugins:
    - danthorpe/cache#v1.0.0:
        cache_key: "v1-cache-{{ checksum 'Podfile.lock' }}"
        paths: [ "Pods/", "Rome/" ]

Cache Key Templates

The cache key is a string, which support a crude template system. Currently checksum is the only command supported for now. It can be used as in the example above. In this case the cache key will be determined by executing a checksum (actually sha1sum) on the Podfile.lock file, prepended with v1-cache-.

S3 Storage

This plugin uses AWS S3 sync to cache the paths into a bucket as defined by environment variables defined in your agent.

export BUILDKITE_PLUGIN_CACHE_S3_BUCKET_NAME="my-unique-s3-bucket-name"
export BUILDKITE_PLUGIN_CACHE_S3_PROFILE="my-s3-profile"

The paths are synced using Amazon S3 into your bucket using a structure of organization-slug/pipeline-slug/cache_key, as determined by the Buildkite environment variables.

Rsync Storage

You can also use rsync to store your files using the rsync_storage config parameter. If this is set it will be used as the destination parameter of a rsync -az command.

steps:
  - plugins:
    - danthorpe/cache#v1.0.0:
        rsync_storage: '/tmp/buildkite-cache'
        cache_key: "v1-cache-{{ checksum 'Podfile.lock' }}"
        paths: [ "Pods/", "Rome/" ]

The paths are synced using rsync_storage/cache_key/path. This is useful for maintaining a local cache directory, even though this cache is not shared between servers, it can be reused by different agents/builds.

Recommended plugins

Git S3 Cache

Reads your git repo from an S3 cache.

automattic automattic

Git S3 Cache

Reads your git repo from an S3 cache.

automattic automattic

AWS S3 cache plugin

Save / restore cache to / from AWS S3 bucket.

peakon peakon

The plugins listed on this webpage are provided for informational purposes only. They have not undergone any formal security review or assessment. While we strive to provide useful resources, we cannot guarantee the safety, reliability, or integrity of these plugins. Users are strongly advised to conduct their own security evaluations before downloading, installing, or using any plugin. By using these plugins, you acknowledge and accept any risks associated with their use. We disclaim any liability for any harm or damages arising from the use of the plugins listed.

Start turning complexity into an advantage

Create an account to get started with a 30-day free trial. No credit card required.

Get started View pricing
Buildkite Pipelines

Platform

  1. Pipelines
  2. Pipeline templates
  3. Public pipelines
  4. Test Engine
  5. Package Registries
  6. Mobile Delivery Cloud
  7. Pricing

Hosting options

  1. Self-hosted agents
  2. Mac hosted agents
  3. Linux hosted agents

Resources

  1. Docs
  2. Blog
  3. Changelog
  4. Webinars
  5. Plugins
  6. Case studies
  7. Events
  8. Comparisons

Company

  1. About
  2. Careers
  3. Press
  4. Brand assets
  5. Contact

Solutions

  1. Replace Jenkins
  2. Workflows for AI/ML
  3. Testing at scale
  4. Monorepo mojo
  5. Bazel orchestration

Legal

  1. Terms of Service
  2. Acceptable Use Policy
  3. Privacy Policy
  4. Subprocessors
  5. Service Level Agreement

Support

  1. System status
  2. Forum
© Buildkite Pty Ltd 2025