Cache Buildkite Plugin
A Buildkite plugin to restore and save
directories by cache keys. For example, use the checksum of a
.resolved or
.lock file
to restore/save built dependencies between independent builds, not just jobs.
Restore & Save Caches
steps:
- plugins:
- danthorpe/cache#v1.0.0:
cache_key: "v1-cache-{{ checksum 'Podfile.lock' }}"
paths: [ "Pods/", "Rome/" ]
Cache Key Templates
The cache key is a string, which support a crude template system. Currently
checksum is
the only command supported for now. It can be used as in the example above. In this case
the cache key will be determined by executing a checksum (actually
sha1sum) on the
Podfile.lock file, prepended with
v1-cache-.
S3 Storage
This plugin uses AWS S3 sync to cache the paths into a bucket as defined by environment variables defined in your agent.
export BUILDKITE_PLUGIN_CACHE_S3_BUCKET_NAME="my-unique-s3-bucket-name"
export BUILDKITE_PLUGIN_CACHE_S3_PROFILE="my-s3-profile"
The paths are synced using Amazon S3 into your bucket using a structure of
organization-slug/pipeline-slug/cache_key, as determined by the Buildkite environment
variables.
Rsync Storage
You can also use rsync to store your files using the
rsync_storage config parameter.
If this is set it will be used as the destination parameter of a
rsync -az command.
steps:
- plugins:
- danthorpe/cache#v1.0.0:
rsync_storage: '/tmp/buildkite-cache'
cache_key: "v1-cache-{{ checksum 'Podfile.lock' }}"
paths: [ "Pods/", "Rome/" ]
The paths are synced using
rsync_storage/cache_key/path. This is useful for maintaining a local
cache directory, even though this cache is not shared between servers, it can be reused by different
agents/builds.