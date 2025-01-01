TruffleHog Buildkite Plugin
This plugin attempts to find secrets within the image using TruffleHog and annotates the build with either a list of files containing secrets or a confirmation that no secrets were found.
Example
Add the following to your
pipeline.yml:
steps:
- plugins:
- cultureamp/trufflehog#v1.0.0:
trufflehog-image-uri: 'trufflesecurity/trufflehog:latest'
image-uri: '123456789012.dkr.ecr.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/my-image:latest'
Configuration
trufflehog-image-uri (optional, string)
The Docker URI for the TruffleHog image.
image-uri (required, string)
The URI of the image to scan for secrets.
Developing
To run the tests:
docker-compose run --rm tests
Contributing
- Fork the repository
- Make the changes
- Run the tests
- Commit and push the changes
- Create a pull request