Step Templates Buildkite Plugin

Allows steps to be injected into the pipeline based on a common template.

Background

A common requirement at Culture Amp is to have a series of steps that are repeated (either on demand or automatically) by environment. This is done by writing a block/select step, after which a generation script is run. The script then uploads pipeline steps for each of the selected environments.

For example, if there were two destination environments: “development” and “production”, and a step ran a bash script to execute for each, you would have a selection step with a pipeline step:

  - block: Deploy to?
    fields:
      - select: Environment
        key: deploy-environment
        multiple: true
        required: true
        options:
          - label: Dev
            value: development
          - label: Prod
            value: production

  - name: ":pipeline:"
    command: "bin/ci_deployment_steps"

The deployment steps script gets the deploy-environment key from build metadata, then runs buildkite-agent pipeline upload on a YAML fragment:

steps:
  - label: "Deploy to ${STEP_ENVIRONMENT})"
    depends_on: "build"
    command: "bin/ci_deploy"
    env:
      TARGET: ${STEP_ENVIRONMENT}
    concurrency: 1
    concurrency_group: ${BUILDKITE_PIPELINE_SLUG}/${STEP_ENVIRONMENT}/deploy
    agents:
      queue: ${AGENT}

The environment changes for each upload, allowing Buildkite to execute differently in each of the target environments.

A deployment can be made repeatable for a pipeline by uploading the “selection” fragment after the deployment steps, allowing you to select again.

Plugin features

This plugin focuses on implementing the script that can output the selection steps and the deployment steps, reducing the amount of “glue” code that is shared between repositories.

The idea is that the repo supplies at least two ingredients:

  1. The environment steps template (step-template), and
  2. Either (or both) of:
    1. The environment selection template (selector-template)
    2. The automatic selections (auto-selections)

Given these, the plugin will upload the step-template as a pipeline fragment, modifying the environment for the fragment each time it’s uploaded, allowing the same fragment to be used with different base parameters.

You may optionally supply a series of .env files alongside the step-template, named for each of the expected environments. These are key/value pairs that will form part of the steps environment on each execution.

Example

Given the following in the pipeline.yml:

steps:
  - plugins:
      - cultureamp/step-templates#v1.2.0:
          step-template: deploy-steps.yml
          step-var-names: ["type", "region", "conditional_example"]
          auto-selections:
            - "production-us;production;us-west-1;green"
            - "production-eu;production;eu-west-2;blue"
          selector-template: deploy-selector.yml

This then will require two other templates to exist, both of which are Buildkite pipelines:

deploy-steps.yaml

# output for each selected environment
steps:
  - label: "Deploy to ${STEP_ENVIRONMENT} (${REGION})"
    if: ("${CONDITIONAL_EXAMPLE}" == "blue")
    depends_on: "build"
    command: "bin/ci_deploy"
    env:
      ENV: ${STEP_ENVIRONMENT}
    concurrency: 1
    concurrency_group: ${BUILDKITE_PIPELINE_SLUG}/${STEP_ENVIRONMENT}/${TYPE}/${REGION}/deploy
    agents:
      queue: ${AGENT}

Note: When using conditionals, ensure they are structured like ("${CONDITIONAL_EXAMPLE}" == "blue") for them to work correctly.

deploy-selector.yaml

# Presents an environment selector driving the output of pipeline
# steps per selected environment

steps:
  - block: Deploy to?
    fields:
      - select: Farm
        key: deploy-environment
        multiple: true
        required: true
        options:
          - label: Env 1
            # semi-colon separated, supplied to the template as environment variables. The first will
            # be called `STEP_ENVIRONMENT`, the second `ENV` and the third, `REGION`
            value: development-us;flamingo;us-west-2;yellow
          - label: Env 2
            value: staging-eu;preprod;eu-west-1;red

  - plugins:
      - cultureamp/step-templates#v1.2.0:
          step-template: deploy-steps.yml
          # names the second and subsequent variables supplied as arguments
          # environment (`ENV` and `REGION`). If this wasn't supplied, they would be called:
          # `STEP_VAR_1` and `STEP_VAR_2`.
          step-var-names: ["env", "region", "conditional_example"]
          selector-template: deploy-selector.yml

You could (optionally) supply a file called staging-us.env alongside deploy-steps.yml, with additional environment variables to set for that environment:

AGENT=staging_agent_pool_name

This is an easy way of adding additional variables per environment without making the selector definitions very long and hard to read.

Additionally, the STEP_SELECTOR_ID variable provides a unique identifier for each step triggered by the plugin. It can be used to establish step dependencies via depends_on or to generate unique keys for steps, such as deploy-${STEP_ENVIRONMENT}-${STEP_SELECTOR_ID}. This facilitates better coordination and tracking of related steps within the pipeline.

How it works

The block step (from the deploy-selector.yaml) has a select field. When Buildkite receives user input from the UI, it creates a buildkite meta-data item with the key supplied for the select field (deploy-environment). Buildkite sets the value of that key to a newline-separated string of the values selected.

This will be something like:

development-us;flamingo;us-west-2
staging-us;preprod;us-west-2

For each selected environment, the STEP_SELECTOR_ID variable will also be set to the value of BUILDKITE_JOB_ID (if available), allowing steps to reference the unique job ID.

The deploy-selector.yaml has another step that executes the plugin, running after a selection occurs. The plugin reads the meta-data key and iterates over the lines (created from the user selection).

For each line, it’s split on ;, and the first value is always assigned to STEP_ENVIRONMENT. Since step-var-names: ["type", "region"] is defined, the next two components will be assigned to the TYPE and REGION variable names respectively

So for the first line of the above example, we’ll get:

export STEP_ENVIRONMENT=development-us
export TYPE=flamingo
export REGION=us-west-2

These variables are in the environment when the plugin runs buildkite-agent pipeline upload for deploy-steps.yml, so any variable references in the YAML will be interpolated by the agent correctly.

Configuration

step-template (Required, string)

The template to render for each selected/specified environment. The selected environment will be presented as STEP_ENVIRONMENT, and additional variables will be given as STEP_VAR_1 to STEP_VAR_n unless named otherwise by step-var-names.

Note that if there a files alongside this YAML file named STEP_ENVIRONMENT.env the key/value pairs specified therein will be present for the template as environment variables.

step-var-names (Required, string)

The selector can have semi-colon separated values: this names the second and subsequent values and avoids the default STEP_VAR_n name. The supplied names are uppercased.

Thus if the names were ["type", "region"], and the value was staging;preprod;us-west-1, the step template would receive the following environment:

STEP_ENVIRONMENT=staging
TYPE=preprod
REGION=us-west-1

Alternatively:

It is possible to use export style syntax in the env file for more complex use cases.

export STEP_ENVIRONMENT="staging"
export TYPE="preprod"
export REGION="us-west-1"

The two syntaxes cannot be used in the same file. The presence of a line with the prefix export \w will trigger the alternate syntax.

auto-selections (Optional, string)

A list of environment pre-selections that will be rendered immediately by the plugin using the values specified (semi-colon separated).

When a template is rendered as an auto-selection, the value of the standard Buildkite variable BUILDKITE_PIPELINE_DEFAULT_BRANCH will be copied to an environment variable named AUTO_SELECTION_DEFAULT_BRANCH. This allows steps rendered for auto-selections to use branch filters that work differently. For example, a step definition like:

steps:
  - label: "Deploy to ${STEP_ENVIRONMENT} (${REGION})"
    command: "bin/ci_deploy"
    branches: "${AUTO_SELECTION_DEFAULT_BRANCH:-*}"

When output as an auto-selection, it will only run on the default branch. When output from a selector, it will run on any branch.

More details can be found in the wiki.

selector-template (Optional, string)

A template containing the available environment specified as a Buildkite pipeline block step that supplies a set of fields for selection. The selection may be optional.

The block key value

[!WARNING] Each block step must use a unique key within the pipeline. If two or more block steps share the same key, their selections will overwrite each other in the Buildkite metadata, leading to unexpected behaviour.

The short version: we use the value of the first key field found in the selector-template file.

This key is critical—it defines the metadata entry where Buildkite stores the user’s selection. The plugin then uses this metadata to determine what was selected, typically via buildkite-agent meta-data get.

For example, in the following block step:

steps:
  - block: Deploy to?
    fields:
      - select: Environment
        key: deploy-restricted
        multiple: true
        required: true
        options:
          - label: Dev
            value: development
          - label: Prod
            value: production
  • The key: deploy-restricted indicates that the selected environment values will be stored in Buildkite’s metadata under the key deploy-restricted.
  • The plugin retrieves this value using buildkite-agent meta-data get deploy-restricted to determine which environments the user selected.

Developing

This repository tests its functionality using the BATS testing framework for Bash. Be sure to add tests for any new functionality. Using the tests can significantly speed development time when compared to testing in a real pipeline, and it’s a big win for maintenance.

To run the tests:

docker-compose run --rm tests

Running the linter:

docker-compose run --rm lint

Recommended plugins

CI Toolkit

A library of commonly used commands for your CI builds.

automattic automattic

Metahook

Run commands as buildkite hooks on a per-step basis.

improbable-eng improbable-eng

Git Diff Conditional

Conditionally run steps based on git diff files.

zegocover zegocover

