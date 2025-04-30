Step Templates Buildkite Plugin
Allows steps to be injected into the pipeline based on a common template.
Background
A common requirement at Culture Amp is to have a series of steps that are repeated (either on demand or automatically) by environment. This is done by writing a block/select step, after which a generation script is run. The script then uploads pipeline steps for each of the selected environments.
For example, if there were two destination environments: “development” and “production”, and a step ran a bash script to execute for each, you would have a selection step with a pipeline step:
- block: Deploy to?
fields:
- select: Environment
key: deploy-environment
multiple: true
required: true
options:
- label: Dev
value: development
- label: Prod
value: production
- name: ":pipeline:"
command: "bin/ci_deployment_steps"
The deployment steps script gets the
deploy-environment key from build metadata,
then runs
buildkite-agent pipeline upload on a YAML fragment:
steps:
- label: "Deploy to ${STEP_ENVIRONMENT})"
depends_on: "build"
command: "bin/ci_deploy"
env:
TARGET: ${STEP_ENVIRONMENT}
concurrency: 1
concurrency_group: ${BUILDKITE_PIPELINE_SLUG}/${STEP_ENVIRONMENT}/deploy
agents:
queue: ${AGENT}
The environment changes for each
upload, allowing Buildkite to execute differently
in each of the target environments.
A deployment can be made repeatable for a pipeline by uploading the “selection” fragment after the deployment steps, allowing you to select again.
Plugin features
This plugin focuses on implementing the script that can output the selection steps and the deployment steps, reducing the amount of “glue” code that is shared between repositories.
The idea is that the repo supplies at least two ingredients:
- The environment steps template (
step-template), and
- Either (or both) of:
- The environment selection template (
selector-template)
- The automatic selections (
auto-selections)
- The environment selection template (
Given these, the plugin will upload the
step-template as a pipeline fragment, modifying
the environment for the fragment each time it’s uploaded, allowing the same fragment to
be used with different base parameters.
You may optionally supply a series of
.env files alongside the
step-template, named
for each of the expected environments. These are key/value pairs that will form part of
the steps environment on each execution.
Example
Given the following in the
pipeline.yml:
steps:
- plugins:
- cultureamp/step-templates#v1.2.0:
step-template: deploy-steps.yml
step-var-names: ["type", "region", "conditional_example"]
auto-selections:
- "production-us;production;us-west-1;green"
- "production-eu;production;eu-west-2;blue"
selector-template: deploy-selector.yml
This then will require two other templates to exist, both of which are Buildkite pipelines:
deploy-steps.yaml
# output for each selected environment
steps:
- label: "Deploy to ${STEP_ENVIRONMENT} (${REGION})"
if: ("${CONDITIONAL_EXAMPLE}" == "blue")
depends_on: "build"
command: "bin/ci_deploy"
env:
ENV: ${STEP_ENVIRONMENT}
concurrency: 1
concurrency_group: ${BUILDKITE_PIPELINE_SLUG}/${STEP_ENVIRONMENT}/${TYPE}/${REGION}/deploy
agents:
queue: ${AGENT}
Note: When using conditionals, ensure they are structured like
("${CONDITIONAL_EXAMPLE}" == "blue")for them to work correctly.
deploy-selector.yaml
# Presents an environment selector driving the output of pipeline
# steps per selected environment
steps:
- block: Deploy to?
fields:
- select: Farm
key: deploy-environment
multiple: true
required: true
options:
- label: Env 1
# semi-colon separated, supplied to the template as environment variables. The first will
# be called `STEP_ENVIRONMENT`, the second `ENV` and the third, `REGION`
value: development-us;flamingo;us-west-2;yellow
- label: Env 2
value: staging-eu;preprod;eu-west-1;red
- plugins:
- cultureamp/step-templates#v1.2.0:
step-template: deploy-steps.yml
# names the second and subsequent variables supplied as arguments
# environment (`ENV` and `REGION`). If this wasn't supplied, they would be called:
# `STEP_VAR_1` and `STEP_VAR_2`.
step-var-names: ["env", "region", "conditional_example"]
selector-template: deploy-selector.yml
You could (optionally) supply a file called
staging-us.env alongside
deploy-steps.yml, with additional environment variables to set for that
environment:
AGENT=staging_agent_pool_name
This is an easy way of adding additional variables per environment without making the selector definitions very long and hard to read.
Additionally, the
STEP_SELECTOR_ID variable provides a unique identifier for each step triggered by the plugin. It can be used to establish step dependencies via
depends_on or to generate unique keys for steps, such as
deploy-${STEP_ENVIRONMENT}-${STEP_SELECTOR_ID}. This facilitates better coordination and tracking of related steps within the pipeline.
How it works
The block step (from the
deploy-selector.yaml) has a
select
field.
When Buildkite receives user input from the UI, it creates a buildkite meta-data
item with the key supplied for the
select field (
deploy-environment).
Buildkite sets the value of that key to a newline-separated string of the values
selected.
This will be something like:
development-us;flamingo;us-west-2
staging-us;preprod;us-west-2
For each selected environment, the
STEP_SELECTOR_ID variable will also be set to the value of
BUILDKITE_JOB_ID (if available), allowing steps to reference the unique job ID.
The
deploy-selector.yaml has another step that executes the plugin, running
after a selection occurs. The plugin reads the meta-data key and iterates over
the lines (created from the user selection).
For each line, it’s split on
;, and the first value is always assigned to
STEP_ENVIRONMENT. Since
step-var-names: ["type", "region"] is defined, the
next two components will be assigned to the
TYPE and
REGION variable names
respectively
So for the first line of the above example, we’ll get:
export STEP_ENVIRONMENT=development-us
export TYPE=flamingo
export REGION=us-west-2
These variables are in the environment when the plugin runs
buildkite-agent pipeline upload for
deploy-steps.yml, so any variable references in the YAML
will be interpolated by the agent correctly.
Configuration
step-template (Required, string)
The template to render for each selected/specified environment. The selected
environment will be presented as
STEP_ENVIRONMENT, and additional variables
will be given as
STEP_VAR_1 to
STEP_VAR_n unless named otherwise by
step-var-names.
Note that if there a files alongside this YAML file named
STEP_ENVIRONMENT.env
the key/value pairs specified therein will be present for the template as
environment variables.
step-var-names (Required, string)
The selector can have semi-colon separated values: this names the second
and subsequent values and avoids the default
STEP_VAR_n name. The supplied
names are uppercased.
Thus if the names were
["type", "region"], and the value was
staging;preprod;us-west-1, the step template would receive the following
environment:
STEP_ENVIRONMENT=staging
TYPE=preprod
REGION=us-west-1
Alternatively:
It is possible to use
export style syntax in the env file for more complex use cases.
export STEP_ENVIRONMENT="staging"
export TYPE="preprod"
export REGION="us-west-1"
The two syntaxes cannot be used in the same file. The presence of a line with the prefix
export \w will trigger the alternate syntax.
auto-selections (Optional, string)
A list of environment pre-selections that will be rendered immediately by the plugin using the values specified (semi-colon separated).
When a template is rendered as an auto-selection, the value of the standard
Buildkite variable
BUILDKITE_PIPELINE_DEFAULT_BRANCH will be copied to an
environment variable named
AUTO_SELECTION_DEFAULT_BRANCH. This allows steps
rendered for auto-selections to use branch filters that work differently. For
example, a step definition like:
steps:
- label: "Deploy to ${STEP_ENVIRONMENT} (${REGION})"
command: "bin/ci_deploy"
branches: "${AUTO_SELECTION_DEFAULT_BRANCH:-*}"
When output as an auto-selection, it will only run on the default branch. When output from a selector, it will run on any branch.
More details can be found in the wiki.
selector-template (Optional, string)
A template containing the available environment specified as a Buildkite pipeline
block step that supplies a set of
fields for selection. The selection may be
optional.
The
block
key value
[!WARNING] Each
blockstep must use a unique
keywithin the pipeline. If two or more
blocksteps share the same
key, their selections will overwrite each other in the Buildkite metadata, leading to unexpected behaviour.
The short version: we use the value of the first
key field found in the
selector-template file.
This
key is critical—it defines the metadata entry where Buildkite stores the user’s selection. The plugin then uses this metadata to determine what was selected, typically via
buildkite-agent meta-data get.
For example, in the following
block step:
steps:
- block: Deploy to?
fields:
- select: Environment
key: deploy-restricted
multiple: true
required: true
options:
- label: Dev
value: development
- label: Prod
value: production
- The
key: deploy-restrictedindicates that the selected environment values will be stored in Buildkite’s metadata under the key
deploy-restricted.
- The plugin retrieves this value using
buildkite-agent meta-data get deploy-restrictedto determine which environments the user selected.
Developing
This repository tests its functionality using the BATS testing framework for Bash. Be sure to add tests for any new functionality. Using the tests can significantly speed development time when compared to testing in a real pipeline, and it’s a big win for maintenance.
To run the tests:
docker-compose run --rm tests
Running the linter:
docker-compose run --rm lint