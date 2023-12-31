  1. Resources
ECR Scan Results Buildkite Plugin

Buildkite plugin to retrieve ECR scan results from AWS’s ECR image scanning service. By default the plugin will cause the step to fail if there are critical or high vulnerabilities reported. Specific vulnerabilities can be ignored via a configuration file, and there are configurable thresholds on absolute numbers of allowed critical and high vulnerabilities.

[!WARNING] By default, this plugin will only fail the build if the thresholds are exceeded. Failing to read configuration or to download scan results are only considered blocking failures if fail-build-on-plugin-failure is explicitly set to true.

When configuring the plugin, you can either:

  • Check the plugin output to ensure that scan results are being downloaded as expected, or
  • Set fail-build-on-plugin-failure to true to raise the visibility of problems with fetching scan results.

If blocking on configuration or retrieval failures is desired for your use case, see the fail-build-on-plugin-failure configuration item below.

Rendering

The plugin shows a detailed summary of the vulnerability findings in the scanned image using data pulled from AWS ECR. The summary is rendered as a Buildkite build annotation.

The default view summarizes the number of findings in the scan, hiding details behind an expanding element.
When a threshold is exceeded, the annotation is rendered as an error.
The details view can be expanded, showing a table of the vulnerability findings from the scan. Findings link to the CVE database in most cases. The CVSS vector links to the CVSS calculator, allowing for exploration of the potential impact and enabling environmental scoring.
Multi-platform images (image list manifests) are supported. Point the plugin at the tag for the manifest, and the plugin will retrieve and merge results for all linked images.

Example

Add the following lines to your pipeline.yml:

steps:
  - command: "command which creates an image"
    # the docker-compose plugin may be used here instead of a command
    plugins:
      - cultureamp/ecr-scan-results#v1.6.6:
          image-name: "$BUILD_REPO:deploy-$BUILD_TAG"

In a pipeline this will look something like:

steps:
  - label: ":docker: Build and push CDK deployment image"
    command: "bin/ci_cdk_build_and_push.sh"
    agents:
      queue: ${BUILD_AGENT}
    plugins:
      - cultureamp/aws-assume-role:
          role: ${BUILD_ROLE}
      - cultureamp/ecr-scan-results#v1.6.6:
          image-name: "$BUILD_REPO:deploy-$BUILD_TAG"

To ignore specific vulnerabilities, create a file name .ecr-scan-results-ignore.yaml in the repository root and add entries there. See the documentation for more information.

# .ecr-scan-results-ignore.yaml contents
ignores:
  - id: CVE-2023-100
  - id: CVE-2023-200
    until: 2023-12-31
    reason: |
      Allowing 2 weeks for [base image](https://google.com) to update. Markdown is allowed!
  - id: CVE-2023-300

If you want the pipeline to pass with some vulnerabilities then set max-criticals and max-highs like below. This pipeline will pass if there is one critical vulenerability but fail if there are two. Similarly it will fail if there are eleven high vulnerabilities.

steps:
  - label: ":docker: Build and push CDK deployment image"
    command: "bin/ci_cdk_build_and_push.sh"
    agents:
      queue: ${BUILD_AGENT}
    plugins:
      - cultureamp/aws-assume-role:
          role: ${BUILD_ROLE}
      - cultureamp/ecr-scan-results#v1.6.6:
          image-name: "$BUILD_REPO:deploy-$BUILD_TAG"
          max-criticals: "1"
          max-highs: "10"

[!TIP] Prefer defining an ignore file over using thresholds, and use the reason field to explain why the vulnerability is being ignored.

Making contributions

Contributions are welcome! See the Contributions Guide for information about running the plugin locally for testing.

Configuration

image-name (Required, string)

The name of the container image in ECR. This should be the same string that is supplied as an arguement to the docker push command used to push the image to AWS ECR. It should have the form: AWS_ACCOUNT_ID.dkr.ecr.REGION.amazonaws.com/REPOSITORY_NAME:IMAGE_TAG with the text in capitals replaced with the appropriate values for your environment.

max-criticals (Optional, string)

If the number of critical vulnerabilities in the image exceeds this threshold the build is failed. Defaults to 0. Use a sufficiently large number (e.g. 999) to allow the build to always pass.

[!IMPORTANT] Prefer an ignore file over setting thresholds if a finding is irrelevant or time to respond is required.

max-highs (Optional, string)

If the number of high vulnerabilities in the image exceeds this threshold the build is failed. Defaults to 0. Use a sufficiently large number (e.g. 999) to allow the build to always pass.

[!IMPORTANT] Prefer an ignore file over setting thresholds if a finding is irrelevant or time to respond is required.

image-label (Optional, string)

When supplied, this is used to title the report annotation in place of the repository name and tag. Useful sometimes when the repo name and tag make the reports harder to scan visually.

fail-build-on-plugin-failure (Optional, boolean. Default: false)

By default, a failure to fetch the results of an image scan will not cause the build to fail, since scan access and availability can be flakey. The build will fail only if the plugin finds results and the results exceed max-criticals or max-highs.

When set to true, the build will fail if the plugin fails to fetch scan results. This may results in builds failing even if the images have no vulnerabilities at all. Useful if you prefer to pass only with a confirmed good result.

Requirements

ECR Basic scanning only

This plugin supports ECR basic scanning only. If support for ECR Advanced Scanning is required, please consider submitting a PR.

ECR settings: Scan on Push

This plugin assumes that the ECR repository has the ScanOnPush setting set (see the AWS docs for more information). By default this is not set on AWS ECR repositories. (Note for Culture Amp users: this is set automatically.)

Manual scanning support is possible: consider submitting a PR if this is something you need.

IAM role and other security requirements

The executing role will need the following permissions on the target repository:

  1. ecr:DescribeImages: used to translate tags into digests, and discover the media type of the target image.
  2. ecr:DescribeImageScanFindings: used to retrieve the vulnerability scan results.
  3. ecr:BatchGetImage, ecr:GetAuthorizationToken, ecr:GetDownloadUrlForLayer: allows the plugin to login and download the manifests of the target image(s). This gives platform information as well as the ability to read manifest lists of multi-platform images.

[!NOTE] The plugin will not assume a role necessary to perform the above actions: this is required separately. If there is no valid Docker login with the target repository, the plugin will log in using the current AWS credentials.

FAQ

Unsupported image types (scratch, Windows, etc)

ECR cannot scan scratch based images.

If this plugin is installed and pointed at a scratch image you may receive an error. The error UnsupportedImageError is expected in this scenario; see the ECR docs for more information.

Unsupported platforms (like Windows) will also result in this error.

The build is failing for an unresolved vulnerability. How do I do configure this plugin so I can unblock my builds?

There are two options here:

  1. configure an ignore file to tell the plugin to skip this vulnerability. Set an until date to ensure that it is dealt with in the future.
  2. refer to how to set your max-criticals, and max-highs thresholds.

Out of the two options, the first is far more preferable as it targets the finding that is causing the problem. Altering a threshold is unlikely to be rolled back and is indiscriminate about the findings that it will ignore.

How do I set my thresholds? OR My build often breaks because of this plugin. Should I change the thresholds?

Setting the max-criticals and max-high thresholds requires some thought, and needs to take into account the risk profile of the company and the service itself.

Allowing a container with a critical or high vulnerability to be deployed is not necessarily wrong, it really depends on the environment of the deployed application and the nature of the vulnerabilities themselves.

Consult with your company’s internal security teams about the acceptable risk level for a service if a non-zero threshold is desired, and consider making use of the ignore file configuration to avoid temporary blockages. Using an ignore entry with an expiry is strongly recommended over increasing the threshold.

What should I think about when ignoring a finding for a period of time?

Consider the following:

  • Follow the link to read the details of the CVE. Does it impact a component that is directly (or indirectly) used by your application?
  • Reference the CVSS score associated with the vulnerability and look carefully at the vector via the link. The vector will help inform about how this vulnerability can affect your system.
  • Consider using the CVSS calculator (reached via the vector link) to fill out the “Environmental” part of the score. The environmental score helps judge the risks posed in the context of your application deployment environment. This is likely adjust the base score and assist in your decision making.
  • Is a patch or update already available?
  • Is this update likely to be made available in an update to the current base image, or does it exist in a later version of the base image?

Possible actions:

  1. Update the base image that incorporates the fix. This may be the simplest option.
  2. Remove the dependency from the image, or choose a different base image without the issue.
  3. Add an ignore with an expiry to allow for an update to be published within a period of time. This is only valid if your corporate standards allow it, and there is a plan to follow up on this issue in the given time frame.
  4. Update the image definition to update the package with the vulnerability. This can negatively impact image size, and create a future maintenance issue if not done carefully. Take care to keep the number of packages updated small, and avoid adding hard-coded versions unless a process exists to keep them up-to-date.
  5. Ignore the finding indefinitely. This will generally only be valid if dependency both cannot be removed and is not used in a vulnerable fashion. Your working environment may require special exceptions for this.

