docker-manifest-buildkite-plugin
Provides a simple way to create a Docker image manifest from a series of images.
Example
Add the following to your
pipeline.yml:
steps:
- command: ls
plugins:
- cultureamp/docker-manifest#v1.0.0:
image-name: "full-image-name-and-tag"
source-image-names:
- "full-image-name-and-tag-1"
- "full-image-name-and-tag-2"
Configuration
image-name (Required, string)
The full name of the manifest image to create, including the repository and label as required.
source-image-names (Required, string or array)
The set of full image names to include in the manifest.
Developing
To run the tests:
docker-compose run --rm tests