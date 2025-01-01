  1. Resources
  2. /
  3. Plugins
  4. /
  5. docker-manifest-buildkite-plugin

docker-manifest-buildkite-plugin

Provides a simple way to create a Docker image manifest from a series of images.

Example

Add the following to your pipeline.yml:

steps:
  - command: ls
    plugins:
      - cultureamp/docker-manifest#v1.0.0:
          image-name: "full-image-name-and-tag"
          source-image-names:
            - "full-image-name-and-tag-1"
            - "full-image-name-and-tag-2"

Configuration

image-name (Required, string)

The full name of the manifest image to create, including the repository and label as required.

source-image-names (Required, string or array)

The set of full image names to include in the manifest.

Developing

To run the tests:

docker-compose run --rm tests

Recommended plugins

ECS Deploy

Deploy to ECS.

Official

Cloud Foundry Deploy

Deploys your application to Cloud Foundry.

egen egen

Lambda Deployer

Deploy Lambda Code.

envato-archive envato-archive

The plugins listed on this webpage are provided for informational purposes only. They have not undergone any formal security review or assessment. While we strive to provide useful resources, we cannot guarantee the safety, reliability, or integrity of these plugins. Users are strongly advised to conduct their own security evaluations before downloading, installing, or using any plugin. By using these plugins, you acknowledge and accept any risks associated with their use. We disclaim any liability for any harm or damages arising from the use of the plugins listed.

Start turning complexity into an advantage

Create an account to get started with a 30-day free trial. No credit card required.

Get started View pricing
Buildkite Pipelines

Platform

  1. Pipelines
  2. Pipeline templates
  3. Public pipelines
  4. Test Engine
  5. Package Registries
  6. Mobile Delivery Cloud
  7. Pricing

Hosting options

  1. Self-hosted agents
  2. Mac hosted agents
  3. Linux hosted agents

Resources

  1. Docs
  2. Blog
  3. Changelog
  4. Webinars
  5. Plugins
  6. Case studies
  7. Events
  8. Comparisons

Company

  1. About
  2. Careers
  3. Press
  4. Brand assets
  5. Contact

Solutions

  1. Replace Jenkins
  2. Workflows for AI/ML
  3. Testing at scale
  4. Monorepo mojo
  5. Bazel orchestration

Legal

  1. Terms of Service
  2. Acceptable Use Policy
  3. Privacy Policy
  4. Subprocessors
  5. Service Level Agreement

Support

  1. System status
  2. Forum
© Buildkite Pty Ltd 2025