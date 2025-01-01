S3 Cache Buildkite Plugin
A Buildkite plugin for uploading and downloading artifacts.
Configuration
directories
List of directories to cache
bucket
Bucket name to use for cache storage. This plugin will interpolate as
"s3://${BUILDKITE_PLUGIN_S3_CACHE_BUCKET}/${BUILDKITE_PIPELINE_SLUG}/${BUILDKITE_BRANCH}/${FILENAME}.tar.gz"
Examples:
company-bucket/cache(to us a subdir)
company-bucket
unique
String used to generate a unique name for this job
Default:
${BUILDKITE_LABEL}
Example:
${BUILDKITE_MESSAGE} or
${BUILDKITE_COMMAND}
file
Target file to zip the cache. Defaults to a hashed name in
/tmp
load_settings
If non-empty, will load s3 optimized configuration
Hooks
Hooks can be disabled by setting
BUILDKITE_PLUGIN_S3_CACHE_HOOKS to any value
pre-cache
Loads pre-cache hooks from
${BUILDKITE_BUILD_CHECKOUT_PATH}/.buildkite/hooks/pre-cache
post-cache
Loads post-cache hooks from
${BUILDKITE_BUILD_CHECKOUT_PATH}/.buildkite/hooks/post-cache
License
MIT (see LICENSE)