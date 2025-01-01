  1. Resources
S3 Cache Buildkite Plugin

A Buildkite plugin for uploading and downloading artifacts.

Configuration

directories

List of directories to cache

bucket

Bucket name to use for cache storage. This plugin will interpolate as "s3://${BUILDKITE_PLUGIN_S3_CACHE_BUCKET}/${BUILDKITE_PIPELINE_SLUG}/${BUILDKITE_BRANCH}/${FILENAME}.tar.gz"

Examples:

  • company-bucket/cache (to us a subdir)
  • company-bucket

unique

String used to generate a unique name for this job

Default: ${BUILDKITE_LABEL}

Example: ${BUILDKITE_MESSAGE} or ${BUILDKITE_COMMAND}

file

Target file to zip the cache. Defaults to a hashed name in /tmp

load_settings

If non-empty, will load s3 optimized configuration

Hooks

Hooks can be disabled by setting BUILDKITE_PLUGIN_S3_CACHE_HOOKS to any value

pre-cache

Loads pre-cache hooks from ${BUILDKITE_BUILD_CHECKOUT_PATH}/.buildkite/hooks/pre-cache

post-cache

Loads post-cache hooks from ${BUILDKITE_BUILD_CHECKOUT_PATH}/.buildkite/hooks/post-cache

License

MIT (see LICENSE)

