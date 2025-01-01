metadata-env-buildkite-plugin
Buildkite plugin to inject buildkite-agent metadata into environment
Due to limitations of the plugin, the environment variables generated from the plugin can only be accessed during runtime
It is recommended that these environment variables are accessed by escaping the
$ character
\$FOO or $$FOO
https://buildkite.com/docs/agent/v3/cli-pipeline#environment-variable-substitution
This is particularly useful as block step values are saved in a build’s meta-data. https://buildkite.com/docs/pipelines/block-step https://buildkite.com/docs/agent/v3/cli-meta-data
Example
Simple
steps:
- label: "Setting meta-data"
commands:
- 'buildkite-agent meta-data set "hello" "world"'
- label: "Fetching meta-data"
commands:
- test $$HELLO = world
plugins:
- chronotc/metadata-env#v1.0.0:
keys:
- hello=HELLO
Docker
steps:
- label: "Setting meta data"
commands:
- 'buildkite-agent meta-data set "foo" "bar"'
- label: "Fetching meta-data for container"
commands:
- test $$FOO = bar
plugins:
- chronotc/metadata-env#v1.0.0:
keys:
- foo=FOO
- docker#v3.5.0:
image: "alpine:3.7"
environment:
- FOO
Block step
steps:
- block: "Request Release"
fields:
- select: "Select account"
key: ROLE # saves to buildkite-agent meta-data
options:
- label: "Production"
value: "arn:aws:iam::123456789:role/production-role"
- label: "Staging"
value: "arn:aws:iam::987654321:role/staging-role"
- select: "Select runtime environment"
key: node-env # saves to buildkite-agent meta-data
options:
- label: "Production"
value: "production"
- label: "Development"
value: "development"
- command: echo $$NODE_ENV
plugins:
- chronotc/metadata-env#v1.0.0:
keys:
- ROLE
- node-env=NODE_ENV #remaps node-env key to NODE_ENV <key>=<alias>