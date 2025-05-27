chinmina-git-credentials-buildkite-plugin
Combines a Git credential helper with a
chinmina-bridge helper
agent to allow Buildkite agents securely authorize Github
repository access.
The plugin contains a Git credential helper, enabled for the current step via an
environment hook.
The credential helper calls
chinmina-bridge when credentials for a GitHub
repository are requested, supplying the result to Git in its expected format.
[!IMPORTANT] Refer to the Chinmina documentation for detailed information about configuring and using this plugin effectively.
While this plugin can be used as a regular Buildkite plugin, it must be enabled on every step. This includes any steps configured in the pipeline configuration. This is difficult to implement and maintain; hence the strategy suggested.
Example
Add the following to your
pipeline.yml:
steps:
- command: ls
plugins:
- chinmina/chinmina-git-credentials#v1.1.0:
chinmina-url: "https://chinmina-bridge-url"
audience: "chinmina:your-github-organization"
profiles:
- repo:default
- org:buildkite-plugins
Configuration
chinmina-url (Required, string)
The URL of the
chinmina-bridge helper agent that vends a
token for a pipeline. This is a separate HTTP service that must accessible to
your Buildkite agents.
audience (string)
Default:
chinmina:default
The value of the
aud claim of the OIDC JWT that will be sent to
chinmina-bridge. This must correlate with the value
configured in the
chinmina-bridge settings.
A recommendation:
chinmina:your-github-organization. This is specific
to the purpose of the token, and also scoped to the GitHub organization that
tokens will be vended for.
chinmina-bridge’s GitHub app is configured for a
particular GitHub organization/user, so if you have multiple organizations,
multiple agents will need to be running.
profiles (array)
Default: [
repo:default]
An array of profile names to use when requesting a token from
chinmina-bridge. Organization profiles are stored outside
of
chinmina-bridge, and must be set up in your deployment explicitly.
For more information, see the Chinmina documentation.
Developing
Run tests and plugin linting locally using
docker compose:
# Buildkite plugin linter
docker-compose run --rm lint
# Bash tests
docker-compose run --rm tests
Contributing
Contributions are welcome! Raise a PR, and include tests with your changes.
- Fork the repo
- Make the changes
- Run the tests and linter
- Commit and push your changes
- Send a pull request