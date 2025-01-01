Check Run Reporter Buildkite Plugin
This is a Buildkite plugin for Check Run Reporter
Check Run Reporter makes it easier to see what your CI system is trying to tell you. It let’s you view your test and code style results without leaving GitHub and it helps distribute your tests across multiple agents.
Examples
Submitting Test and Style Results
Check Run Reporter’s most basic function is to receive your results and send them back to GitHub as Check Runs.
steps:
- command: npm test
plugins:
- check-run-reporter/check-run-reporter#v2.13.1:
report: 'reports/junit/**/*.xml'
token: '<your repo token>'
Splitting tests across agents
Once you’ve configured your Buildkite agents to send results to Check Run Reporter, CRR can use your timing data to help you distribute your tests across your CI agents.
When you tell the plugin where to find your tests, it will set an environment
variable,
CHECK_RUN_REPORTER_TESTS_FOR_THIS_AGENT with the list of tests that
should run on this host.
steps:
- command: npm test -- $$CHECK_RUN_REPORTER_TESTS_FOR_THIS_AGENT
plugins:
- check-run-reporter/check-run-reporter#v2.13.1:
tests: 'src/**/*.spec.ts,!src/storyshots.spec.ts'
report: 'reports/junit/**/*.xml'
token: '<your repo token>'
Configuration
report (Required, string)
Path or glob to the job’s report files. Separate multiple globs with a semicolon.
tests (Optional, string)
Path or glob to the job’s test files. Separate multiple globs with a semicolon.
label (Optional, string)
Label that should appear in the GitHub check. Defaults to the job’s
BUILDKITE_LABEL.
root (Optional, string)
Defaults to the project’s working directory
token (Required, string)
Repo token to authenticate the upload. You can get your tokens from https://www.check-run-reporter.com/repos.
Contributing
This repository is only for publication. Please see the integrations repository to contribute.