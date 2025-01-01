  1. Resources
Check Run Reporter Buildkite Plugin

This is a Buildkite plugin for Check Run Reporter

Check Run Reporter makes it easier to see what your CI system is trying to tell you. It let’s you view your test and code style results without leaving GitHub and it helps distribute your tests across multiple agents.

Examples

Submitting Test and Style Results

Check Run Reporter’s most basic function is to receive your results and send them back to GitHub as Check Runs.

steps:
    - command: npm test
      plugins:
          - check-run-reporter/check-run-reporter#v2.13.1:
                report: 'reports/junit/**/*.xml'
                token: '<your repo token>'

Splitting tests across agents

Once you’ve configured your Buildkite agents to send results to Check Run Reporter, CRR can use your timing data to help you distribute your tests across your CI agents.

When you tell the plugin where to find your tests, it will set an environment variable, CHECK_RUN_REPORTER_TESTS_FOR_THIS_AGENT with the list of tests that should run on this host.

steps:
    - command: npm test -- $$CHECK_RUN_REPORTER_TESTS_FOR_THIS_AGENT
      plugins:
          - check-run-reporter/check-run-reporter#v2.13.1:
                tests: 'src/**/*.spec.ts,!src/storyshots.spec.ts'
                report: 'reports/junit/**/*.xml'
                token: '<your repo token>'

Configuration

report (Required, string)

Path or glob to the job’s report files. Separate multiple globs with a semicolon.

tests (Optional, string)

Path or glob to the job’s test files. Separate multiple globs with a semicolon.

label (Optional, string)

Label that should appear in the GitHub check. Defaults to the job’s BUILDKITE_LABEL.

root (Optional, string)

Defaults to the project’s working directory

token (Required, string)

Repo token to authenticate the upload. You can get your tokens from https://www.check-run-reporter.com/repos.

Contributing

This repository is only for publication. Please see the integrations repository to contribute.

Recommended plugins

Test Summary

Collates test results as a buildkite annotation.

bugcrowd bugcrowd

Junit Annotate

Annotates your build using JUnit XML reports.

Official

Test Collector

Uploads your JSON or JUnit files to Buildkite Test Engine.

Official

