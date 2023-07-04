  1. Plugin
    Description
  2. Monorepo Diff
    Trigger pipelines on changes in watched folders.
  3. Docker Compose
    Run any CI step in isolated Docker containers using Docker Compose.
  4. Docker
    Runs your build steps in Docker containers or other docker commands.
  5. Test Summary
    Collates test results as a buildkite annotation.
  6. Cache
    Tarball, Rsync & S3 Cache Kit for Buildkite. Supports Linux, macOS and Windows.
  7. AWS Secrets Manager
    Read secrets from AWS Secrets Manager.
  8. Cache
    Persist cache in between build steps.
  9. Artifacts
    Upload and download artifacts.
  10. Junit Annotate
    Annotates your build using JUnit XML reports.
  11. ECR
    Login to ECR in your build steps.
  12. Docker Login
    Login to Docker registries in your build steps.
  13. Shellcheck
    Run shellcheck over your shell scripts.
  14. Test Collector
    Uploads your JSON or JUnit files to Buildkite Test Engine.
  15. Skip Checkout
    Skips the default Buildkite and optionally changes to a specified directory.
  16. AWS Assume Role
    Assumes an IAM Role before running the build command.
  17. Skip clone
    Skips git clone before running command.
  18. Cache
    Restore and Save directories using a cache key.
  19. Plugin Linter
    A plugin to lint your Buildkite plugins.
  20. Skip Checkout
    Skips checkout for a step.

The plugins listed on this webpage are provided for informational purposes only. They have not undergone any formal security review or assessment. While we strive to provide useful resources, we cannot guarantee the safety, reliability, or integrity of these plugins. Users are strongly advised to conduct their own security evaluations before downloading, installing, or using any plugin. By using these plugins, you acknowledge and accept any risks associated with their use. We disclaim any liability for any harm or damages arising from the use of the plugins listed.