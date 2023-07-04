- Resources
- Monorepo DiffTrigger pipelines on changes in watched folders.High useEnterprise
- Docker ComposeRun any CI step in isolated Docker containers using Docker Compose.High useEnterprise
- DockerRuns your build steps in Docker containers or other docker commands.High useEnterprise
- Test SummaryCollates test results as a buildkite annotation.High useEnterprise
- CacheTarball, Rsync & S3 Cache Kit for Buildkite. Supports Linux, macOS and Windows.High useEnterprise
- AWS Secrets ManagerRead secrets from AWS Secrets Manager.High useEnterprise
- CachePersist cache in between build steps.High useEnterprise
- ArtifactsUpload and download artifacts.High useEnterprise
- Junit AnnotateAnnotates your build using JUnit XML reports.High useEnterprise
- ECRLogin to ECR in your build steps.High useEnterprise
- Docker LoginLogin to Docker registries in your build steps.High useEnterprise
- ShellcheckRun shellcheck over your shell scripts.High useEnterprise
- Test CollectorUploads your JSON or JUnit files to Buildkite Test Engine.High useEnterprise
- Skip CheckoutSkips the default Buildkite and optionally changes to a specified directory.High useEnterprise
- AWS Assume RoleAssumes an IAM Role before running the build command.High useEnterprise
- Skip cloneSkips git clone before running command.Enterprise
- CacheRestore and Save directories using a cache key.High useEnterprise
- Plugin LinterA plugin to lint your Buildkite plugins.High useEnterprise
- Skip CheckoutSkips checkout for a step.High useEnterprise
The plugins listed on this webpage are provided for informational purposes only. They have not undergone any formal security review or assessment. While we strive to provide useful resources, we cannot guarantee the safety, reliability, or integrity of these plugins. Users are strongly advised to conduct their own security evaluations before downloading, installing, or using any plugin. By using these plugins, you acknowledge and accept any risks associated with their use. We disclaim any liability for any harm or damages arising from the use of the plugins listed.
