Harness Deploy Buildkite Plugin

GitHub Release

A Buildkite plugin to kick off Harness pipelines using the Harness GraphQL API.

Setup

You will need a Harness API key provisioned, as well as input names and their values that are required to start the Harness pipeline. The Harness docs have more information on how to discover and enumerate required execution and service inputs for a given pipeline.

Example

The following Buildkite pipeline will start the production-app Harness pipeline in the app Harness application. Execution inputs and service inputs will depoend on your Harness pipeline setup, but included are some examples.

  - name: "Start Harness deploy"
    command: 'echo "Starting harness deploy for ''\$ENV'' and commit hash ''\$APP_COMMIT_HASH''"'
    plugins:
      - campspot/harness-deploy#v1.0.0:
          application: "app"
          pipeline: "production-app"
          harness-api-key: ${API_KEY}
          harness-account-id: ${ACCOUNT_ID}
          inputs:
            - name: "env"
              value: "app-${ENV}"
            - name: "commit_hash"
              value: "$APP_COMMIT_HASH"
            - name: "infra_one"
              value: "app-${ENV}-infra-one"
            - name: "infra_two"
              value: "app-${ENV}-infra-two"
          services:
            - name: "app-service-one-name"
              artifact: "app-service-one-artifact-name"
              build: "app-service-one-artifact-build-number"
            - name: "app-service-two-name"
              artifact: "app-service-two-artifact-name"
              build: "app-service-two-artifact-build-number"

Configuration

  • application (required, string)

    Name of the Harness application containing the pipeline you wish to kickoff

  • pipeline (required, string)

    Name of the Harness pipeline you wish to kickoff

  • harness-api-key (required, string)

    Your Harness API key used to access the Harness GraphQL API

  • harness-account-id (required, string)

    Your Harness account ID

  • wait-for-deploy (boolean)

    Defaults to true. Whether to wait for the Harness deploy to pass/fail

  • inputs (array)

    Execution inputs that your Harness pipeline requires. Name and value depend on your harness pipeline setup

    • name (string)

    The name of the execution input

    • value (string)

    The value of the execution input

  • services (array)

    Service inputs that your Harness pipeline requires. Values depend on your harness pipeline setup. See Harness docs for more information

    • name (string)

    The name of the service

    • artifact (string)

    The name of the artifact

    • build (string)

    The build number of the artifact

License

MIT (see LICENSE)

