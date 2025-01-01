Buildkite Asdf Plugin
Use asdf .tool-versions files to manage your pipeline’s tools.
Example
Add the following to your
pipeline.yml:
steps:
- command: yarn && yarn test
plugins:
- byerobot/asdf#v1.2.2: ~
asdf will look for a
.tool-versions in your repo’s root and install the plugins and tool versions listed there.
Configuration
path (Optional, string)
Allows specifying the project path. Useful for repos that do not conform to the standard folder structure.
Defaults to the repository root.
Contributing
- Fork the repo
- Make the changes
- Commit and push your changes
- Send a pull request