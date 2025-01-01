AWS S3 Secrets Buildkite Plugin
A set of agent hooks that expose secrets to build steps via Amazon S3 (encrypted-at-rest). Used in the Elastic CI Stack for AWS.
Different types of secrets are supported and exposed to your builds in appropriate ways:
ssh-agentfor SSH Private Keys
- Environment Variables for strings
git-credentialvia git’s credential.helper
- Other secrets, which must be suffixed with one of the following:
_SECRET
_SECRET_KEY
_PASSWORD
_TOKEN
_ACCESS_KEY
Installation
The hooks needs to be installed directly in the agent so that secrets can be downloaded before jobs attempt checking out your repository. We are going to assume that buildkite has been installed at
/buildkite, but this will vary depending on your operating system. Change the instructions accordingly.
The core of the hook is an
s3secrets-helper binary. This can be built using
go build in the
s3secrets-helper/ directory in this
repository, or downloaded from the assets attached to a GitHub Release.
It must be placed in
$PATH to be found by the
hooks/environment wrapper script.
# clone to a path your buildkite-agent can access
git clone https://github.com/buildkite-plugins/s3-secrets-buildkite-plugin.git /buildkite/s3_secrets
(cd /buildkite/s3_secrets/s3secrets-helper && go build -o /usr/local/bin/s3secrets-helper)
Modify your agent’s hooks (see Hook Locations):
${BUILDKITE_ROOT}/hooks/environment
if [[ "${SECRETS_PLUGIN_ENABLED:-1}" == "1" ]] ; then
export BUILDKITE_PLUGIN_S3_SECRETS_BUCKET="my-s3-secrets-bucket"
source /buildkite/s3_secrets/hooks/environment
fi
${BUILDKITE_ROOT}/hooks/pre-exit
if [[ "${SECRETS_PLUGIN_ENABLED:-1}" == "1" ]] ; then
export BUILDKITE_PLUGIN_S3_SECRETS_BUCKET="my-s3-secrets-bucket"
source /buildkite/s3_secrets/hooks/pre-exit
fi
Usage
When run via the agent environment and pre-exit hook, your builds will check in the s3 secrets bucket you created for secrets files in the following formats:
s3://{bucket_name}/{pipeline}/private_ssh_key
s3://{bucket_name}/{pipeline}/environmentor
s3://{bucket_name}/{pipeline}/env
s3://{bucket_name}/{pipeline}/git-credentials
s3://{bucket_name}/{pipeline}/secret-files/
s3://{bucket_name}/private_ssh_key
s3://{bucket_name}/environmentor
s3://{bucket_name}/env
s3://{bucket_name}/git-credentials
s3://{bucket_name}/secret-files/
The private key is exposed to both the checkout and the command as an ssh-agent instance.
The secrets in the env file are exposed as environment variables, as are individual secret files.
The locations of git-credentials are passed via
GIT_CONFIG_PARAMETERS environment to git.
Secret Redaction
When using Buildkite Agent v3.67.0 or later, secrets are automatically redacted from build logs to prevent accidental exposure. The plugin will detect the agent version and use the built-in redactor feature when available.
For agents running older versions, a warning will be displayed recommending an upgrade for enhanced security.
Uploading Secrets
SSH Keys
This example uploads an ssh key and an environment file to the root of the bucket, which means it matches all pipelines that use it. You use per-pipeline overrides by adding a path prefix of
/my-pipeline/.
# generate a deploy key for your project
ssh-keygen -t rsa -b 4096 -f id_rsa_buildkite
pbcopy < id_rsa_buildkite.pub # paste this into your github deploy key
export secrets_bucket=my-buildkite-secrets
aws s3 cp --acl private --sse aws:kms id_rsa_buildkite "s3://${secrets_bucket}/private_ssh_key"
Note the
-sse aws:kms, as without this your secrets will fail to download.
Git credentials
For git over https, you can use a
git-credentials file with credential urls in the format of:
https://user:password@host/path/to/repo
aws s3 cp --acl private --sse aws:kms <(echo "https://user:password@host/path/to/repo") "s3://${secrets_bucket}/git-credentials"
These are then exposed via a gitcredential helper which will download the credentials as needed.
Environment variables
Key values pairs can also be uploaded.
aws s3 cp --acl private --sse aws:kms <(echo "MY_SECRET=blah") "s3://${secrets_bucket}/environment"
Individual Secrets
Individual secrets with a suffix of
_SECRET,
_SECRET_KEY,
_PASSWORD,
_TOKEN, or
_ACCESS_KEY can be uploaded to the same location as the rest of your configuration, under an additional prefix of
/secret-files/.
The file contents should be the secret value, and the object key becomes the environment variable name. For example:
aws s3 cp --acl private --sse aws:kms <(echo "<SECRET_VALUE>") "s3://${secrets_bucket}/secret-files/SPECIAL_SECRET"
Options
There are a few environment variables you can configure for the s3secrets helper. You can set these options in an environment hook.
BUILDKITE_PLUGIN_S3_SECRETS_BUCKET
An s3 bucket to look for secrets in. This can be configured via the BUILDKITE_PLUGIN_S3_SECRETS_BUCKET env var.
BUILDKITE_PLUGIN_S3_SECRETS_REGION
The s3 bucket region to use when it cannot derive from both the configured bucket and the local AWS config.
BUILDKITE_PLUGIN_S3_SECRETS_DUMP_ENV
Enable debugging of the configured environment variables by dumping these variables in the job logs when true. False by default.
BUILDKITE_PLUGIN_S3_SECRETS_SKIP_SSH_KEY_NOT_FOUND_WARNING
Suppress log warnings when the repository SSH keys are not configured in the specified s3 secrets bucket when true. This can be useful when SSH Keys are configured outside the s3 secrets bucket. False by default.
License
MIT (see LICENSE)